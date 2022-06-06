Spider-Man and The Batman go head to head for 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards - live updates Vanessa Hudgens is hosting

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards have arrived - and so have Hollywood's A-listers, who walked the glamorous red carpet and saw Daniel Radcliffe and Olivia Rodrigo take home the first awards of the night.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria were each nominated for seven awards each, and The Batman, House of Gucci, Selling Sunset, RuPaul's Drag Race, and The Kelly Clarkson Show also picked up multiple nominations.

Jack Black was also awarded the Comedic Genius award from his friend Awkwafina, and he arrived on stage partly dressed as his charater from Kung Fu Panda. "Comedic genius? Are you kidding? For what? School of Rock? Jumanji? Kung Fu Panda? My sweet moves on TikTok? What are we talking about, it's rirdicukous, I don't deserrve this but I will take it," he shared.

Jennifer Lopez picked up the Generation Award.

The five-hour long ceremony saw Vanessa Hudgens host the Scripted part of the celebrations before she handed over to The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams, who helped reveal the Unscripted winners - who were awarded their golden popcorn trophies on 2 June.

Keep checking back for an updated winners list.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City - WINNER

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Hoyeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki - WINNER

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me - WINNER

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Wrecking Ball” — Bridgerton

“Million to One” — Cinderella

“The Moment of Truth” — Cobra Kai

“Dynamite” — Emily in Paris

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Encanto

“Holding Out For a Hero” — Euphoria

“Dance With Me” — Heartstopper

“Rose Song” — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

“Disco Fever” — House of Gucci

“Original Score” — Halo

“Downtown” — Last Night in Soho

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” — Peacemaker

“Therapy” — Tick, Tick … Boom!

“Nobody Like U” — Turning Red

“America” — West Side Story

“This Is How We Do It” — Yellowjackets

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) - WINNER

The Beatles: Get Back

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles