Jennifer Lopez gives rare shout out to Ben Affleck during emotional MTV Awards speech

Jennifer Lopez was overcome with emotion on Sunday when she was awarded the MTV Movie and TV Award Generation Award and gave a sweet shout out to fiance Ben Affleck. "Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner - I will be home by 7!" she quipped at the end of a teary speech.

Presented by Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer began her almost five-minuyte long speech after a montage of her film performances over the years, and thanking "all the wonderful people I have been blessed to work with; you are only as good as the people you work with and if you are lucky they make you better."

"I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart." she continued, adding: " The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way I lied to myself—because that’s how I knew I could grow.

"I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love."

To cheers from the audience at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar, she shared: "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn’t in the room, that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you"

Jennifer also gave a shout out to her manager Benny Medina for "believing in me from the beginning" before apologizing for being "so emotional".

Jennifer was in tears as she gave her speech

"It is an honor to be able to connect with audiences and you guys, and because of you I will continue to do justice to that honor as long as I am around.

"Thank you so much. And to Ben and everyone at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!"

The If You Had My Love hitmaker had a surprise moment earlier in the show when she also received the golden popcorn trophy for Best Song.

Jennifer also gave a shout out to her manager Benny Medina

Taking to the stage to accept the accolade for her song On My Way from her film Marry Me, the actress was clearly surprised and touched by the honor.

"Guys, thank you so much for this," she said. "I didn't expect this, I was here for later," she quipped, to the amusement of the audience.

Jennifer gave an almost five-minute long speech

"On My Way is a song that means a lot to me, it's a really personal song. It's about faith and belief in every step of your journey. Even what seems like the mistakes, they're just a step in your yellow brick road. And it makes me so happy that it touched your hearts."you

She also enthusiastically thanked her fans, adding: "And to you guys, my fans! Thank you so much for singing, playing and dancing with me.

"Mone of this would be possible without you, I love you very much!"

