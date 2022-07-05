Olivia Rodrigo achieves her signature eyeliner with this exact pencil

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Just a week after her Glastonbury debut, Olivia Rodrigo shared her part of her makeup routine over on Instagram – and we were of course intrigued to see how the 19-year-old singer achieves her signature eyeliner look.

Growing up in the spotlight, Olivia has undergone quite the style evolution during recent years. The good 4 u singer, who first came into the public eye in 2019 when she starred as Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is well-known for her love of fashion and beauty.

Olivia tends to favour outfits with a strong Y2K flair, evidenced in her love for butterfly accessories. Plaid is another of the singer's style favourites, along with mini skirts and knee-high boots - but it was the singer's beauty routine that has captured our attention most recently.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

In a post shared on Instagram with her 26.9M followers, Olivia recently revealed the beauty product that she uses to achieve her signature eye makeup. In a series of closeup photos, she coloured in her lash line with one particular eyeliner.

The eyeliner in question is Glossier's No. 1 pencil, a creamy formula long-lasting eyeliner. The shade used by Olivia appears to be a soft lavender colour called "Muse" - matching her lilac shimmery Versace gown that she wore to this year's Met Gala - which retails at £14.

Olivia's Instagram post comes just a week after she graced the stage at Glastonbury, performing some of her most popular songs. The singer charmed the crowd with good 4 u and drivers license, both part of her Sour album, as well as bringing onstage a very special guest. Lily Allen joined Olivia for a special rendition of her hit song F*** You, which the pair dedicated to the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"Glastonbury was magical!!!! huge thanks to @lilyallen for sharing the stage with me and helping share such an important message. a day I will never forget," Olivia wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Shop Olivia Rodrigo’s eyeliner:

No. 1 pencil, £14, Glossier

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.