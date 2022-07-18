3 cute beach outfit trends to wear this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's official – summer is well underway which means that if you're lucky, a holiday somewhere gorgeous and warm will be imminent.

Generous scoops of gelato, picturesque skylines and frothy seafronts are all within touching distance – only first you need to refine your holiday wish list and organise your packing situation.

Dressing for the beach seems simple enough, but why settle for last year's coverup when there are plenty of far more inspired options out there right now. In the way of some much-needed beach outfit inspo, we've turned to some of the celebrity looks that have caught our attention recently.

Hello! Fashion takes a look at three cute beach outfit trends, as inspired by Elsa Hosk, Camila Cabello and Millie Bobby Brown, and shows you how to recreate them:

The micro top and slip skirt

Courtesy of @hoskelsa

Ex-Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk consistently nails summer dressing and her tonal green beach style moment is no exception. If you don't fancy a paddle, we love the alternative of a one-shoulder bra top in place of the traditional bikini, plus a loose-fitting slip skirt presents the perfect way to tan your midriff and keep cool.

Christopher Esber green one-shoulder top, £195, Harvey Nichols

The cropped cardi

Courtesy of @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello's Miami beach moment is most definitely giving us surfing sesh, followed by a quick appearance on the Wimbledon court, but rest assured, we're very much here for it. The cardigan is not the most obvious choice for the beach, but we reckon a light cropped knit with a matching mini skirt is actually well worth a shout.

Cropped crochet-knit cardigan, £335, Frame

The midi cut-out dress

Millie Bobby Brown managed to squeeze a quick trip to Sardinia into her schedule, and we're so glad she did. The 18-year-old actress wore a green and cream dress with a damask floral pattern, midi cut-outs and a central metal ring detail – this piece is going straight into our online basket.

Long dress with cut-outs, £359, Sandro

