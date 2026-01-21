How to style chic workwear in 2026, according to a fashion editor

With the new year in full swing, you might be brainstorming ways to elevate your workwear wardrobe. And I get it, it’s no mean feat. You want pieces that carry an air of professionalism, but are also versatile enough for you to style on the weekend.

Corporate dress codes became somewhat redundant when millions of people started working from home during the pandemic. This is good news for us fashion fans, because it means we can have a lot more fun with our office attire than was once permissible.

My workwear wardrobe is a constant work-in-progress. But one of my new year resolutions for 2026 was to nail down a staple, chic rotation of clothes that I actually want to wear and find easy to style. I also wanted to introduce pops of colour and get more adventurous with textures.

But where to start? And how to curate a capsule collection of clothes that you’re happy to mix ‘n’ match, rotate and repeat? The good news, I've come to find, is that it's a lot easier than it seems.

You just need the six following staples that are chic, but also versatile and easy to style…

1/ 6 A knit crewneck jumper Editor's note Grey is my favourite colour for a knit crewneck jumper. I find that it’s a little bit more fun than black or white, but still versatile enough to go with every other colour. This semi-fitted one is spun from soft cashmere, so it’s naturally warm but still breathable.

£129 £77.40 at Boden 2/ 6 ‘Vintage’ denim Editor's note By vintage denim, I’m referring not to the archives, but to that classic mid-rise fit with an authentic, lived-in wash. This slouchy pair from Boden captures the essence of Nineties minimalism with a modern ease. I love how a structured ballet pump instantly elevates them to work-friendly. £119 at Boden 3/ 6 A cashmere cardigan Editor's note Button-up cardigans are a staple in my wardrobe. I love them for every season, especially in the warmer months for teaming with a vest. This one from Boden is so cosy (it's spun from soft cashmere) and easily transitions from winter layering to a gentle cover-up on cool spring nights. £139 at Boden 4/ 6 A white button-up shirt Editor's note This workwear staple needs no introduction; I can’t think of anything more classic or versatile. I particularly love Boden’s version as it’s crafted from a crisp cotton that holds a clean, straight line, and the contoured hem makes it a dream for layering under knitwear.

£59 at Boden 5/ 6 A bold tank top Editor's note My style resolution for 2026 is to embrace a more vibrant palette, and I think this soft knit tank is the perfect entry point. It has a relaxed silhouette and classic crewneck, offering a timeless appeal that works for every season – especially in that deliciously vivid green.

£119 at Boden 6/ 6 Black straight leg trousers Editor's note A pair of straight-leg trousers is a perennial classic in my wardrobe, and I always have a black pair on the go for work. This Boden pair have a subtle flare that lends a modern edge to the traditional silhouette. Better yet, there’s lengths of petite, regular and long available.

£89 at Boden

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.