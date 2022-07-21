Kaia Gerber’s custom Celine dog bag is serious goals

They say dogs are "man's best friend." Well it turns out they're also the preferred companion of supermodels.Gisele Bundchen famously travelled everywhere with her little Yorkshire terrier, named Vida. Kendall Jenner has a Doberman Pinscher named Pyro, and Kaia Gerber has her rescue puppy Milo.

Milo was adopted by the famous offspring of Cindy Crawford back in 2020 and the pair have been inseparable ever since. The sandy-haired stray was picked up by Kaia from the Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles based animal rescue centre that is "devoted to saving, rehabilitating, and advocating for dogs."

Milo curls up for a photo taken by his supermodel mother

At the time Kaia Gerber shared the news of her new furry pal on Instagram saying "Thank you @thelabellefoundation for finding me the perfect forever cuddle buddy & the best friend a girl could ask for," cuddling up to the then-puppy in a yellow string bikini. “Welcome to the family milo mama loves you.” It’s giving wholesome.

Since being welcomed into his new famous family the pet has benefitted from the life befitting a jetsetter. And yesterday was no different as the pampered pooch received a bag from Celine, emblazoned with his name, which means "dear" or "beloved." Kaia took to Instagram to show off his new gift saying "Milo is so spoiled, merci! @celine"

The Celine bag Milo recieved is now sold-out

Celine's large voyage bag in 'triomphe canvas' with Celine logo print retails at £1,600 and is currently sold out but you can get notified about its return on the Celine website. The bag features elegant textile lining with gold finishing, and a removable leather strap with shoulder pad… making it perfect for the airport and globe trotting Kaia. Recently she has been seen in the French Riviera at the premiere of new boyfriend Austin Butler's latest film Elvis on the Cannes red carpet. The couple have also been pictured making a few public appearances including at fashion's biggest night of the year, the annual Met Gala.