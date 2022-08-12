Kylie Jenner street style: get the look   

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It has been a busy few weeks for Kylie Jenner's wardrobe to say the least. Following a recent stint in London with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster to visit the Kylie Cosmetics Selfridges counter, the reality star celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday in true Kardashian-Jenner style – which meant lavish gifts, throwback pics, an indulgent party and plenty of outfit changes.

Which brands does Kylie Jenner wear?

How much time have you got? Kylie is a key player in the fashion game, and therefore it makes perfect sense that many designers are eager to dress her, and have their work showcased on a global scale. When it comes to the red carpet, the 25-year-old has worn designs by a plethora of major fashion houses, including Off-White, Versace and Balmain.

However, when it comes to more casual affairs, Kylie still holds her own in the outfit department. Some of her more low-key pieces – classic racer tops and comfy sweatpants for instance – are by the likes of RE/DONE, Éterne and, naturally, big sister Kim's hugely successful fashion label, Skims.

How to style outfits like Kylie Jenner?

This summer, Kylie has made a strong case for parachute pants, opting for an ecru pair by emerging streetwear designer Jaded London. She styled her 90s-reminiscent trousers with a curved hem tank top, whereas pal Hailey Bieber recently wore hers with an oversized motorcycle jacket.

But the 25-year-old isn't strictly wedded to the nostalgic vibe, rather it seems a Kylie Jenner outfit could be incomplete without a pair of futuristic-style shades. She has been pictured wearing shades by Balenciaga, Prada and Gentle Monster, which she frequently styles with asymmetric cut-out tops or dresses.

Hello! Fashion shares Kylie Jenner's best street style moments and picks out the pieces you need to recreate them:

Kylie Jenner wears… crinkled leather trousers

Isabel Marant Étoile Vayonili faux leather tapered pants, £355, Net-A-Porter

Kylie Jenner wears… a coloured motorcycle jacket

L-Fresia jacket, £1,195, Diesel

Kylie Jenner wears… black velvet mini

Saint Laurent black velvet strapless mini dress, £3,153.85, Cettire

Kylie Jenner wears… a statement tangerine coat

Stand Studio Zoie faux leather coat, £399, Mytheresa

Kylie Jenner wears… a strapless off-white summer dress

SIR. Alberta strapless mini dress, £332, Farfetch

