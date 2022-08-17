Monochrome outfit ideas to pin to your style board Get inspired with our favourite looks

For the chronically indecisive, one of this year's hottest colour trends will come as a shock to the system. Monochrome outfits are all about swerving the rainbow and staying true to one single hue and basing your entire outfit around that particular colour.

What is monochrome?

A monochromatic outfit is an ensemble that is focused around one singular colour. Often the word 'monochrome' is mistakenly thought to solely refer to black and white – likely because these two colours fall under the greyscale umbrella and so would suitably qualify.

However, the trend is not limited to merely outfits compiled of black, white and grey shades, instead it extends itself to any colour of the rainbow.

Saturated brights have been dominating the runways recently, and legendary luxury house Valentino is one of the key players. Its instantly recognisable fuchsia pink shade has been worn head-to-toe by many famous faces, including the likes of Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Elsa Hosk.

"The idea of Pink as a barrier breaker was born long ago," said Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, explaining his reasoning behind the colour choice.

"With my work I must be able to tell and share my values through one single picture and I wanted to apply the same paradigm to one colour."

However, Valentino was not alone in its quest to put one single shade under the spotlight – in fact, Chloé's spring/summer 2022 show was all about warm mustards and earthy ochres, whereas Bottega Veneta

Hello! Fashion picks our favourite examples of monochrome outfits to inspire your next look:

