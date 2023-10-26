10 fashion trends that are set to be everywhere in 2024

Now that catwalk season has wrapped, we're all about looking ahead to SS24.

Winter blues are simply not on the cards, instead we're coping with the current temperature dips by mastering the art of layering and getting to grips with what awaits us in spring.

Some of the trends have an air of familiarity – soft, buttery hues as well as larger-than-life bows are currently doing the street style rounds – whereas the return of the peplum feels more unexpected.

From three-dimensional blooms to Olympic-standard metallics, these are the key trends to incorporate into your wardrobe in time for next year.

MORE: How to organise your wardrobe in 7 easy steps

READ: How to create a capsule wardrobe

Hello! Fashion shares the fashion trends that are set to be everywhere in 2024:

Spring/Summer Trends

Coming Up Roses

© Spotlight Simone Rocha, Rolf Ekroth, Balmain SS24

The Trend

Designers are encouraging us to stop and smell the roses next season, championing bold blooms with a striking dimensional aspect. Embrace romantic red à la Balmain and Rolf Ekroth, or go moodier, layering dark sheers over pastels.

MORE: 11 autumn fashion trends to have on your radar right now

READ: Autumn dress trends to have on your radar for AW23

The High Life

© Spotlight Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent SS24

The Trend

Waistlines are on the rise – excellent news for those shying away from Gen Z's divisive hip bone-skimming cuts. We adore a generous straight fit with a sharp frontal pleat.

Olympic Glory

© Spotlight Ralph Lauren, LaPointe, Christian Siriano SS24

The Trend

Seemingly looking ahead to Paris 2024, designers leaned into metallics in their collections, with goddess-like golds featuring heavily at Ralph Lauren, as well as glistening silvers and earthy bronzes across the board.

Mellow Yellow

© Spotlight Loewe, Bally, Proenza Schouler SS24

The Trend

Leading on from this season, soft, buttery hues are still all the rage for SS24. Unctuous and pearly, the shade feels categorically indulgent. Like butter wouldn't melt.

Peplum Power

© Spotlight Prabal Gurung, Alexander McQueen, Ulla Johnson SS24

The Trend

If you lived through the 2010s, the resurgence of the peplum may be coolly received. And honestly? We hear you. But thankfully, modern hip accentuation – steeped with fluidity – is truly worlds apart from the horrors of the previous decade.

Chainmail Splendour

© Spotlight Retrofête, Rabanne, Versace SS24

The Trend

A resounding party classic, there is a real emphasis on chainmail next season, and we're fully into it. Paco Rabanne may have rebranded as simply 'Rabanne', but it hasn't lost any of its signature brilliance. Go armour-like with broad shoulders or hark back to the 90s with a slinky slip.

On The Fringe

© Spotlight Prada, Gucci, Burberry SS24

The Trend

Fringing brought a sense of movement to the runways, layering over tiny double-belted waists at Prada and clinging to tailored coats at Gucci.

Take A Bow

© Spotlight Simone Rocha, Sandy Liang, Aknvas SS24

The Trend

Saccharine and stylish in equal parts, bows are still going strong next season. All-encompassing tops and dresses are emerging, but if you're merely looking to dip your toe, ballet flats, decorated with shiny ribbons or slim, lace-like adornments, are the way to go.

Cinching Corsetry

© Spotlight Christian Siriano, Dion Lee, Dolce & Gabbana SS24

The Trend

The emphasis is firmly on the hourglass silhouette for autumn, and for next season, designers are favouring a more structural approach. Steeped in history, keep an eye out for boning and criss-cross lace-up styles.

Flower Power

© Spotlight Balmain, Dresseema, David Koma SS24

The Trend

Roses are the floral of the moment, but flowers in general are still set to be huge next spring. Groundbreaking, right? We can't get enough. In particular, designers keep coming back to three-dimensional, often lifelike, blooms.