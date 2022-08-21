The 10 fashion restaurants and cafés your Instagram will thank you for Feast your eyes on these stunning sartorial settings

From Ralph's Restaurant in Paris to Tiffany's Blue Box Café in London when your Instagram feed is in need of an uplift, nothing cuts it quite like a stunning fashion-focused restaurant.

Luckily for us, some of the world’s biggest luxury brands including Prada and Dior to name but a few, have combined style and taste (quite literally) to deliver a feast for the eyes, for those who want to drink and dine somewhere nothing short of spectacular.

Here are 10 of the most stunning Fashion Restaurants and Cafés in the world:

1) Monsieur Dior - Dior - Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently dined here during their honeymoon in Paris, and it’s no surprise. One of the most fashionable dining spots in the world the restaurant was recently refurbished, and the menu is based on the Maison's founder, ahem, that’s Mr Christian Dior's favourite recipes. There is also a separate patisserie for tea time. Quelle chic.

Monsieur Dior

30 Montaigne, Paris

dior.com

2) Bar Luce - Prada - Milan

Located at the entrance building of Fondazione Prada, the Bar Luce in Milan is the brainchild of the luxury Italian fashion house. Their spectacular café serves cakes, cocktails and sandwiches and aims to recreate the atmosphere of a typical Milanese cafè. The gorgeous 1950s pastel style decor is courtesy of iconic director Wes Anderson, who designed the bar back in 2015, saying "While I do think it would make a pretty good movie set, I think it would be an even better place to write a movie. I tried to make it a bar I would want to spend my own non-fictional afternoons in."

Bar Luce

2 Largo Isarco, Milan

fondazioneprada.org

3) Thomas' Cafe - Burberry - London

Located in their flagship on Regent Street, the ever so charming Thomas' Cafe serves afternoon tea and other British classics, which is to be expected from Burberry. The brand is nearly a byword for classic British taste and style. Come for the scones and stay for the newspapers and cosy refuge from the London rain outside.

Thomas Cafe

5 Vigo Street, London

burberry.com

4) Ralph's - Ralph Lauren - Paris

Emily in Paris would fit right in at Ralph's. The eponymous Ralph Lauren eatery offers quintessential American food, think burgers, Maryland-style crab cake and waffles, in a luxurious Parisian setting. The courtyard gets extra plaudits for its Insta-appeal. Mr Lauren himself said, "I want it to be the best restaurant of its kind in Paris, offering great American food in the most beautiful and romantic setting. It has gracious hospitality with a glamorous yet informal sophistication."

Ralph's

173 Boulevard Saint-Germain, Paris

ralphlauren.co.uk

5) Beige - Chanel - Tokyo

Located on the 10th floor of the Chanel Ginza building, Beige by Alain Ducasse is the place where you’ll find French cuisine with Japanese influence. The restaurant was founded in 2004, a collaboration between the french luxury brand and Ducasse Paris. "The spirit of 'simple and elegant' that both share is expressed in every detail of the cuisine and the décor," the restaurant explains in a statement on their website. The elegant beige decor theme is unmistakably Chanel, with the dining chairs even covered in the luxury house’s signature tweed.

Beige by Alain Ducasse

Chanel Ginza Building, Tokyo,

beige-tokyo.com

Vanitas - Versace - Dubai

Versace's fine dining offering in Dubai serves expertly curated classic Italian cuisine. Located in the Palazzo Versace set against the Dubai Creek, the charming interiors of the restaurant make the perfect date night backdrop. They also host special entertainment on Sunday nights with a Sicilian theme.

Vanitas Palazzo Versace,

Jaddaf Waterfront - Dubai

palazzoversace.ae



Rose Bakery - Comme des Garçons - London

The Rose Bakery by Comme des Garçons was founded by Rose Carrarini and husband Jean Charles. Rose is the sister of Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons International. Located in London’s uber trendy Dover Street Market boutique, the cafe serves a plethora of delicious pastries and cakes. Rose explains, "We wanted to create a place where people felt at home." There are also branches around the world, including Tokyo, Seoul, New York and London.

Rose Bakery

18-22 Haymarket, London

doverstreetmarket.com



Nobu - Armani - Milan

Armani's Nobu restaurant in Milan is a sumptuous blend of Japanese, Peruvian and Italian influences. "I met Nobu many years ago in New York. When I designed the Milan Armani/Manzoni 31 concept store." Mr Armani explains, "I asked him to open a restaurant because I consider him an authentic phenomenon of Japanese culinary art. He has the rare ability to blend classic Japanese ingredients with those of South America in his own way, creating dishes that are always and only Nobu." The restaurant has both a sushi bar and a garden for alfresco dining, making it a go-to spot for tastemakers.

Nobu x Armani

1 Via Gastone Pisoni, Milan

.armani.com/nobu

Armani Ristorante - Armani - New York

This is the second time Armani features on our list and for good reason, in the case of the Italian fashion house two restaurants is certainly better than one. While the aforementioned Nobu in Milan is more of a collaboration between legendary chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Georgio Armani, this restaurant is dominated by the fashion label. Their New York offering serves Italian cuisine in surroundings reminiscent of a sharp Armani navy suit.

Armani Ristorante

717 Fifth Avenue, New York

armani.com

Tiffany's Blue Box Café - Tiffany & Co. - London

For those of you who want to make like Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany's, look no further than Tiffany's Blue Box Café, located in luxury Knightsbridge shopping destination Harrods. Serving breakfast and afternoon tea, Tiffany & Co. have prided themselves on "signature dishes made with the highest quality and regionally sourced ingredients" as well as a menu that "will evolve through the seasons to be uniquely Tiffany." Holly Golightly eat your heart out.

Tiffany's Blue Box Café

87-135 Brompton Road, London

tiffany.co.uk