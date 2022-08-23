Nicola Peltz Beckham channels sixties flair in the most retro skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Fashion functions on a cyclical system – and nobody understands this better than Nicola Peltz Beckham. The actress can't resist an archival look, meaning we are often privy to some seriously spellbinding ensembles.

Nicola's latest outfit to seize attention consisted of a tan-toned suede midi skirt featuring a cute ruffled hem that served up sixties charm. She paired the retro piece with a black bandeau top, some mega platform knee-high boots and a mid-sized ruched black leather handbag.

The star wore her newly-dyed brunette tresses down loose in a straightened style and shielded herself from the California sunshine with a pair of Y2K-style black oversized sunglasses. Brooklyn looked smart yet relaxed beside his wife, donning a simple black T-shirt and baggy jeans combination.

Nicola opted for minimalist accessorise to complement her throwback look. A silver pendant adorned her neck and she flashed a glimpse of her large engagement ring as she sashayed down the street.

Fans online adored the star's look, which was shared by Instagram account Just Jared. "Coordinating outfits!" one commented, while another said: "She is so pretty."

If you're intrigued by Nicola's clothing concoction and want to emulate her look, then we have just the item for you.

Jendrie Ruffled Suede Mini Skirt, £82, Maje

This suede ruffled mini skirt by French label Maje can be teamed with a simple black tank top and cowboy boots for a flirty yet fun aesthetic.

Alternatively, why not shop vintage and add this incredible fringed suede skirt to your sustainable basket?

Vintage 90s Suede Midi Skirt, £26.99, ASOS Marketplace

Suede skirts are known to perfectly fuse hippie elements such as fringing and suede fabric, with mod-like sixties glam. Style icon Jane Fonda was a beloved advocate of the suede skirt – and for the actress, the shorter the better.

With the profound influence of British designer Mary Quant, who catapulted mini skirts into mainstream swinging sixties fashion culture, the suede mini skirt had its time to shine

