Dua Lipa is a gothic goddess in incredibly risqué micro dress The Grammy Award-winning star is a style icon

Dua Lipa turned up the heat on her 27th birthday, serving several jaw-dropping fashion looks with her impressive 85.9million Instagram followers - and her latest fit has got to be our favourite yet.

SEE: Dua Lipa marks 27th birthday in dazzling micro-bralette

Rocking an all-black mesh hybrid dress on Tuesday, the disco-pop songstress looked phenomenal in the slinky number. Consisting of a sheer bodysuit layered with gothic bralette inserts and a draped mini skirt, Dua's 'barely there' dress was certainly one to enchant.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa is a bronzed goddess in slinky black corset dress

The London-born style icon wore her glossy raven hair in a sleek, straight style, illuminating her flawless complexion with a dewy highlighter and honey-hued bronzer.

Levelling up her abstract ensemble, Dua layered her look with several pieces of chunky jewellery, including a mesmerizing diamond ring and statement embellished ear cuff.

MORE: Dua Lipa shows off her sunkissed glow in vampy tangerine two piece

Dua looked like a gothic goddess in the daring hybrid dress

Not ready to say goodbye to her birthday celebrations, Dua captioned her post: "vamosss a la fiestaaaa," which translates to: "let's go to the party".

Fans were left speechless at her mind-blowing looks, flooding the comments with heart and flame emojis. "LET US BREATHE!!!!!!!!" commented one fan, as another penned: "Dua lipa is my religion."

SEE: Dua Lipa embraces nineties nostalgia in colour block look

RELATED: Dua Lipa looks phenomenal as and friends party in stunning bikinis

"WOW just gorgeous," wrote a third fan, obsessed with the star's bombshell social media moment.

Dua's mesh ensemble not only highlighted her svelte silhouette but also several of the delicate line tattoos peppered across her body.

Dua marked her 27th birthday on 22 August

The star is pretty free-spirited when it comes to her ink, from barbed wire hearts to her stick 'n poke starburst tattoos, the New Rules songstress doesn't always care for nostalgia when opting for her next design.

Not all of her body art is random, however. Dua's iconic "245" tattoo inked by Madame Buraka on the back of her left arm represents the number of shows she did on her first tour in 2018. Several other people on tour with her also got the same tattoo.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.