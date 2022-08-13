Dua Lipa looks phenomenal as and friends party in stunning bikinis The New Rules singer rocked the orange design

Dua Lipa always looks phenomenal and as she enjoyed the summer heat, she sent temperatures soaring as she partied with friends in a string bikini.

The Physical hitmaker took centre stage in the series of snaps shared, and she looked phenomenal as she posed in a tiny orange two-piece. The flattering item highlighted her phenomenal gym-honed physique and toned abs, as she sultrily looked into the cameras with a wide smile, pair of sunglasses and backwards denim cap.

Her friends all got the memo about what to wear as they glistened in their swimwear, with colours including, blue, lemon, red and black.

The group had headed out for the shots, as they posed by a nearby wall, that had plenty of trees growing around it.

In a simple caption, Dua said: "Sunbums," and posted two sunshine emojis.

Dua and her friends looked flawless in their swimwear

Fans were entirely blown away by the show-stopping photos, as one enthused: "BEAUITFUL PEOPLE," and a second shared: "Love you Dua."

But most of the 26-year-old's followers were simply left speechless as hoards posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

The singer always has striking fashion

Back in June, Dua posed backstage ahead of her Cannes show in a neon green halter neck mini dress which featured a key hole cut out and 3D rose-style appliqué on the point where the fabric crosses over.

To finish off her luminous look, the star went practical with her footwear choice. The One Kiss singer wore white chunky lace-up trainers with a bright streak of orange down the side.

Her makeup look was natural, but characteristically glam – created by Samantha Lau, Dua wore black feline flick eyeliner and a shimmery rose pink lip.

Her followers were quick to comment on the striking post, with many calling her a "queen" or "beautiful" but like with her recent post, many were just speechless as they shared green heart emojis.

