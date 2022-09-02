Gigi Hadid just nailed dressed down elegance in designer Birkenstocks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was the epitome of casual-chic as she stepped out in New York City, nailing the dad-sandals trend while she was at it.

The 27-year-old mother of one who was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council in 2016, showed off her toned stomach in a cream crop top and a pair of high waisted dark boyfriend jeans that flattered her famous figure.

Gigi looked striking in New York City.

But here at the Hello! Fashion office, our eyes were firmly on her designer Valentino Birkenstocks, the ultimate comfort meets style staple. The Arizona Valentino Garavani’s retail for £340, “ Nothing is more timeless than the Arizona sandal in black: with the Valentino Garavani logo reduced to four letters in a classic typeface,” according to a statement from Birkenstock “Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli has directly turned it into a modern fashion statement. This features in a bold size on the side of the sandal, allowing the shoe to speak for itself.” The blonde beauty looked radiant as she walked around town, with a male friend by her side.

Gigi, who attended the US Open with her supermodel sister Bella earlier this week, finished the look with a pair of sunglasses, an edgy comic-book print handbag, and locked in her blonde locks in a simple bun.

The star has been proving why she is every inch the style icon with her back-to-back gorgeous looks. On Wednesday, the model was supporting her friend, tennis legend Serena Williams, at the US Open with her sister Bella.

Arizona Valentino Garavani, £340, Birkenstock

Gigi, who shares child Khai with singer Zayn Malik, stunned at the match with the outfit, from Simon Miller's Resort 2023 collection, whilst brunette beauty sister Bella served with her stylish look. The 25-year-old supermodel stunned in a cool outfit, matching a beige skirt with a long-sleeved Nike three-zip sweatshirt - iconic.

Gigi has also been rather busy. The star shared on Instagram, which boasts up to 75.4 million followers, that her brand 'Guest In Residence' launches next week. Captioned alongside a picture, of what appears to be the model in her office and said: "ONE WEEK AWAY - my first-ever brand! As a founder, creative director, and lover of all-things-cozy, I'm so happy to finally share that @GuestInResidence officially launches September 7th, 2022."

