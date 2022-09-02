Cate Blanchett stuns in strapless corset with the most unbelievable detail Fans are in awe of the Oscar winner's most iconic look yet

Cate Blanchett is the Oscar-winning actress that fashion fans always look out for at red carpet events. At the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday evening, she added lavish silk, leather and velvet strapless corset to her wardrobe hall of fame.

MORE: Venice Film Festival 2022: The most fashionable moments so far

The statuesque Australian arrived for the premiere of Tar wearing Schiaparelli haute couture by Daniel Roseberry. Cate's black velvet corset paired with her black fit and flare velvet trousers carved out the most phenomenal hourglass silhouette and formed the perfect canvas to showcase the glorious pièce de resistance on her neckline…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Venice Film Festival: A glamorous retrospective

Daniel Roseberry's creation featured a flurry of bright hand-painted organza, moulded leather and crepe paper florals that looked- incredibly life-like. They cascaded from the bustline of Cate's corset in the most beautiful way.

Cate's hand-painted corset detail set the internet alight

The 53-year-old kept her makeup and jewellery to the bare minimum, with her short wavey blonde hair simply tucked behind one ear. Her stylist Elizabeth Stewart completed the look with single white diamond earrings and two cocktail rings, one black and one white.

Cate is iconic in Schiaparelli

Within minutes of Schiaparelli sharing images of Cate on Instagram, tens of thousands of fans rushed to comment on the red carpet arrival that they had clearly been waiting for. "Beautiful! Bravo!" commented one fan, while another added: "Can she even do any wrong? This look on her is just beyond perfect." And Cate has firmly established herself as an icon, with a third fan commenting, "crush for life."

SEE: Renee Zellweger shares secrets to incredibly toned figure at 53

MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith's sparkling, sheer gown is a red carpet dream

Film critics at Deadline Hollywood reported that Cate's film Tar received "an exuberant six-minute-plus" standing ovation at last night's Venice Film Festival Premier so we can only dream about the red-carpet looks that Cate and her stylists have in store for the upcoming awards season.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.