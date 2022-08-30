Renee Zellweger shares secret to incredibly toned body at 53 Her attitude is so refreshing

Whether she's hitting the red carpet or enjoying a beach day with her partner Ant Anstead, Renee Zellweger always looks amazing.

The 53-year-old has a refreshing attitude to wellness, sharing her secret to staying well in a new interview with The Sunday Times Style. When asked why she shies away from social media, the star said: "I'd rather be out hiking with my dogs, Chester and Ellie."

WATCH: Renee Zellweger stars in Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Hiking is loved by celebrities including David Beckham and Meghan Markle – and for good reason.

According to fitness professional David Wiener, who works with fitness app Freeletics, walking is key when it comes to lithe limbs like Renee's.

"One of the most important (yet underrated) exercises to get toned legs is walking," says David. "Walking has so many different mental and physical health benefits and is incredibly important if you want toned legs.

Renee Zellweger always looks fabulous

"I always recommend that if you can walk somewhere, then walk! Swapping that 10-minute car journey for a 20-minute walk can truly be the difference in not only leading a healthier lifestyle, but helping get amazing toned legs."

Renee is also a fan of green juices, reportedly sipping on one during her interview – a wellness habit loved by everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston, known for supporting the immune system and keeping skin clear.

Renee Zellweger enjoys beach days with her partner Ant Anstead

Opening up about trying to look as good as she did in her twenties, Renee said: "I don't want to be 'almost' what I was. I want to be a thousand times better! You really can't do anything meaningful when you are worrying about whether you still look like you're in your twenties."

