The unmissable highlights from the Vogue World NYFW show Did somebody say supermodel stomping ground?

What did you get up to last night? We're going to hedge our bets and guess that, sadly, it was not nearly as glamorous as attending Vogue World. The global publication hosted an incredible celebration to mark its 130th anniversary on Monday night which involved a live runway show, an immersive fashion experience, and, naturally, a plethora of supermodels. The special ingredient required for any killer party, right?

The one-off runway event, held in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week, boasted more than a few famous guests. The likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Moss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk all graced the catwalk – aka a cobbled street in New York's Meatpacking District – and showcased some utterly dazzling pieces.

Courtesy of a whole host of major designer labels, including Dior, Versace and Gucci, models turned heads in a range of striking ensembles that shared a lustrous commonality. Kendall Jenner exuded a certain grungy cool, in this season's It-piece, Prada's classic ribbed tank, layered under an entirely sheer mesh dress and styled with chunky-soled combat boots.

Lila Moss, on the other hand, wore a silver sequin ballerina-style dress, featuring a puffball skirt which gave off a definite lit-from-within vibe.

Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid maintained the theme of cool chromes, with Gigi looking effervescent in a reflective maxi and Bella sporting a crackled silver ultra-voluminous number.

"Fashion is changing and Vogue is doing something special to celebrate it – a fashion show-meets-street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now," explained global editorial director Anna Wintour, on the event​​'s vision.

"New York is the perfect place for this – a city that is as restless, as dynamic, and as revitalised as fashion is today."

Hello! Fashion shares the most stunning runway highlights from the Vogue World NYFW show:

