Greenwashing in fashion is a huge issue right now – here's how to identify it

If you're new to the world of sustainable fashion, the term 'greenwashing' might not resonate with much meaning. No, it's not an extremely extra approach to colour-sorting your laundry, rather, greenwashing refers to brands that intend to pull the wool over your eyes concerning their ecological impact via crafty diversion tactics.

It's a major problem at the moment, especially as some fashion brands, having cottoned onto the fact that many of us are looking to shop more sustainably, are being less than transparent about their practices.

"If it looks too good to be true then it probably is"

What exactly is greenwashing?

© Getty At the Moschino F/W17 show the brand literally sent trash down the runway

"Greenwashing is a type of marketing that businesses use to convince their customers that they are more eco-friendly or ethical than they actually are," sustainable fashion expert Natalie Binns explains. It is designed to deceive you and allow questionable practices to go unchallenged. For instance, greenwashing could take the form of an ad campaign that attempts to portray a brand in a sustainable light, when in reality this narrative doesn't reflect what goes on behind closed doors.

How can you identify greenwashing?

© Instagram / @reformation 'It' girl brand Reformation is pledging to source 100% of their fabrics from recycled, regenerative, or renewable materials by 2025

"There are a couple of ways to spot greenwashing, firstly if it looks too good to be true then it probably is," Natalie says. "Look for data-driven evidence to back up any claims a brand is making. Vague terms like 'conscious', 'responsible', or 'sustainable' without an explanation of what these mean are big red flags."

"Secondly, if the claims are coming from a huge global brand that is mass producing trend-led clothing, that's a sign that the business model as a whole isn't sustainable so any 'green' initiatives the business is implementing are likely a drop in the ocean compared to the damage they are causing."

What does truly sustainable fashion look like?

© Getty Brands have forever been using greenwashing as a marketing tactic

"It's difficult to define 'truly' or 100% sustainable fashion as all new fashion has an impact on the environment. To reduce the impact of our clothing we need to make the most of it which means only buying what we need, rewearing it as much as possible, repairing it and recirculating it when we are finished with it. Borrowing, swapping and buying second-hand are all more sustainable ways to enjoy fashion."

"Read the fine print. Don't just take what a brand is saying at face value"

© Instagram / @stellamccartney Cara holds the Falabella bag crafted from recycled materials, featuring a recycled ocean plastics lining and a recycled brass and recyclable aluminium chain

Stella McCartney is one fashion brand constantly campaigning for a more sustainable fashion industry and her newest campaign titled A Better Way, featuring Cara Delevigne explores exactly that. In a recent Instagram post promoting the campaign, Stella McCartney made a point to highlight that "Fashion is the second-most polluting industry on Earth." Continuing on to state that "Our Summer 2024 collection is our most sustainable ever, crafted from 95% conscious materials."

Cara Delevigne, the fashion house's muse also chimed in, saying "Sustainability means community. It means action. It means working together, not placing blame on each other. It means seeking action, not perfection. And really, it means a future that younger generations and the future generations deserve and that the world deserves..."

How can you avoid greenwashing?

"For consumers, the best way to avoid greenwashing is to read the fine print. Don't just take what a brand is saying at face value, look for evidence of what they're saying and ask questions," Natalie advises.

"Don't forget that there is more to sustainability than environmentally friendly materials. For a business to be sustainable they should be treating garment workers fairly and paying a living wage. Use websites like Good On You which ranks brands according to their sustainability efforts from both an environmental and social perspective."