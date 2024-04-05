5 H! Fashion Editors share their pre-loved picks of the season

To celebrate April being Earth Month, we found ourselves with a renewed love for everything rented, borrowed, vintage and pre-loved.

This year the Earth Day Network has made the theme Planet vs. Plastics, calling upon each and every human to make a change in how they use and dispose of plastic. To commemorate the month of April being Earth Month the Hello! Fashion team has gathered our favourite picks of the season to inspire your second-hand shopping…

Clare Pennington, Picture Director and Style Writer

"Finally, there’s a taste of Spring in the air and like a lizard, I have shed my skin (aka tights). It’s time to inject some colour and frivolity back into our outfits/lives and preloved or rented items are brilliant for both purse and planet. When I look in my wardrobe, the pieces I love the most are 99% vintage and I’m currently a magpie for anything leopard print. I love thinking about where an item of clothing has been before and wondering how much fun the original owner had in it. I feel compelled to continue their legacy and keep those good times rolling."

House of Sunny Jungle Jessie Trousers RENT - £21.59 HURR Missoni Fringe Detailed Knitted Summer Dress

SHOP - £185.00 1ST DIBS

Orin Carlin, SEO Content Writer

"Full disclosure: I am a pre-loved preacher. Standing out isn't necessarily my major priority, but I can't bear when everyone's outfits verge into samey. Shopping vintage is a virtually failsafe way of scoring something totally one of a kind, and I love that each piece already has a story to tell. One of my favourite pieces in my jewellery collection is a gold Swiss lapis ring that I serendipitously picked up at Notting Hill's The Hirst Collection when I spotted it out of the corner of my eye. But if you're looking for non-commitment, renting is the way to go. 16Arlington excels in partywear, and I love the drama of the tapered collar on its Michelle design. For added effulgence, I'd pair it with Rabanne chainmail, Amina Muaddi crystals and a pretty chunky bracelet from Susan Caplan."

Susan Caplan Sterling Silver Articulated Bracelet

SHOP - £475.00 SUSAN CAPLAN 16ARLINGTON Michelle Feather-Trimmed Cutout Crepe Mini Dress RENT - £148.80 HURR

Paco Rabanne 1969 Nano chainmail shoulder bag RENT - £62.16 HURR Amina Muaddi Begum Slingback Pumps

RENT - £40.00 BY ROTATION

Lauren Ramsay, Online Writer

"I am a serial second-hand shopper. It gives you the ability to find unique pieces that nobody else will have and put an unexpected spin on the latest trends. I’m currently on the hunt for cheerful but versatile spring pieces to add to my wardrobe, that can easily be layered up or accessorised differently depending on the unreliable British weather."

Natalie Salmon, Print and Digital Editor

"I've gotten really into shopping for vintage jewellery online and I'm currently coveting anything with a 1980s aesthetic and have my eye on all things Susan Caplan curated. Plus, I will always have a special place in my heart for preppy spring dresses, so I spend hours trawling through 1stDibs for the ultimate online retail therapy. The best thing about shopping vintage and pre-loved is having something unique with the added benefit of increasing the circularity of our wardrobes."

Holly Hoelscher Printed Shirtwaist Dress

SHOP - £402.58 1ST DIBS Susan Caplan Vintage earrings and necklace set SHOP - £395.00 FARFETCH

Orion Scott, Fashion Features Writer

"One of my favourite things about spring is the ability to don bright hues in the form of ready-to-wear and accessories. Personally, I love a bold colourful statement and know I will find myself re-wearing the item over and over again, however, if you're more of a circumstantial colour wearer, renting will be your saving grace as it not only means you save your pennies, but you also contribute to a slower fashion circulation. For me, I am loving orange and baby pink so these picks are right up my street."

Cecilie Bahnsen Camden ruffled cotton-blend maxi dress RENT - £29.00 BY ROTATION Jacquemus Le Bambimou Puffy leather Bag

RENT - £88.00 SELFRIDGES

