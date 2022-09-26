6 stunning street style trends from Milan Fashion Week SS23

As Milan Fashion Week ends and Paris Fashion Week begins, our attention for the past week has been firmly focused on the magnificent street style that has been pouring into the Italian fashion hub.

Here at the Hello! Fashion office, we have obviously been closely watching the runway and the frow, but everyone knows the most exciting and avant-garde style moments from the week have actually been spotted on Milan’s cobbled streets and alleyways.

Hence we round up the 5 street style trends that have dominated MFW this season:

Corsets

Corsets were everywhere this season, and it's not hard to see why. The shape has been relied on for centuries to give the wearer an ultra flattering silhouette, no gym membership required. At Milan it was seen worn on it's own, for a less Bridgerton and more modernised look. Paired with unexpected pieces like wide leg trousers, as well as worn over separates and dresses for a cinched-in look. Think of it like the new waist coat.

Ombré Stripes

The stripes on show at MFW were anything but your ordinary bretons. These were soft, ombré dip-dyed stripes which would have been just as well suited to Woodstock as to an international Fashion Week. Seen on many a midi-dress, we are predicting this will be the next season's go-to alternative to the floral dresses we have become accustomed to in our wardrobes.

Pass the Mustard

When it comes to outfits this season, it feels like mellow yellow is the only way to go. The colour has been reinterpreted for SS23, with mustard making a welcome comeback to the wardrobes of our favourite influencers. As ever with Milan Fashion Week, just remember that more is more. To get the look; store away your highlighter and neon tones in favour of the more classic dijon-inspired colourways.

Modern Metals

An army of shining bright silver knights led the style set into battle on the streets of Milan. Molten metallics in grey adorned the satorialists, making it the ultimate colour to incorporate into your wardrobe this season. Eschew gold in favour of silver and pile it on with matching greys.

Double Denim

As with Copenhagen Fashion Week, the ladies of Milan could not get enough of the Y2K inspired Britney Spears-esque double-denim trend. This is one for the brave hearted and the Gen Z-ers. Don't just stick to the tried and tested jeans and denim shirt combo, go nuts for the trend with denim frayed dresses, skirts and any other denim accessories you can get your hands on. Bonus point for adding denim footwear a-la- street style queen Anna Dello Russo.

Beige

Beige was the demure, tonal trend, inspired by the likes of the Max Mara runway, that the street style set couldn’t get enough of. The easiest way to make a polished ensemble instantly seems to be to incorporate beige. Take heed from Olivia Palermo and experiment with embellishments and textures to keep it from looking too 'samey.' Milan proved that beige needn't be boring.

