Nicola Peltz is serving Disney princess at Paris Fashion Week Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham celebrated the release of Edward Enninful's new autobiography

No one combines girly glamour, with a gothic edge quite like Nicola Peltz.

The 27-year old actress who recently had a major beauty transformation, bleaching her eyebrows ahead of the Givenchy show, has just served the ultimate glam-goth look, in a romantic bedazzled pink top and a Disney princess choker which would have Marie Antoinette swooning with envy.

Ever the style maverick Nicola teamed the look with a black leather skirt and black platform boots, which are becoming something of a signature for Mrs Peltz-Beckham. The wife of Brooklyn has embraced a slightly edgier Dove Cameron-esque Whimsigoth style as of late, after going from blonde to brunette.

In a series of photos Nicola shared with her 2.7 million followers with the caption, "congratulations @edward_enninful" the budding fashion icon revealed what went on during her star studded evening in Paris. Held at the close of the Paris Fashion Week shows, former British Vogue cover star Cynthia Erivo, Lauren Santo Domingo and Derek Blasberg threw a party to celebrate the release of British Vogue editor-in-chief and European editorial director of Edward Enninful's new autobiography, A Visible Man. Alongside Nicola and Brooklyn guests included Janet Jackson, Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham.

It's giving Disney princess

Nicola and Brooklyn, who are definitely not shy about showing each other off on social media, have embraced coordinating looks at Paris Fashion Week at both Givenchy and the Valentino shows. At the Balmain show, Nicola was clad in a Parisian-chic black outfit consisting of a micro-mini skirt, opaque tights and her go-to platforms adding some serious height to her petite 5"4 frame. The famous duo also made time to attend the Victoria Beckham SS23 show, where Brooklyn's mother shared a photo of him Nicola Peltz sitting in the 'frow' alongside Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

We can't wait to see what look we get served next.

