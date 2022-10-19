House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke dazzles as the new face of Garrard 'Queen Alicent Hightower' looked perfectly at home in Kensington Palace

The say that 'life imitates art' and nowhere was that more true than at last night's Garrard fine jewellery soirée.

Olivia Cooke who plays 'Queen Alicent Hightower' in Game of Throne's new hit spin off series House of the Dragon, looked perfectly at home in the regal setting. At the intimate cocktail event she mingled with friends of the brand inside Kensington Palace's state apartments, including Ella Richards and Charli Howard as well as enjoyed a spot of magic by Drummond Money-Coutts. Olivia donned a draped stretch-jersey top from A.W.A.K.E. Mode. The wearable work of art, features laser-cut oversized circles that overlap at all the right places for coverage.

Olivia is the first face of Garrard

British heritage jewellers Garrard have been synonymous with some of the most iconic and precious jewellery in existence for almost 300 years. Appointed the first official Crown Jeweller in 1843 they have now appointed Olivia as their brand ambassador, she's the first "face" of Garrard in its long and illustrious history.

Founded in London in 1735 by master silversmith George Wicks, Garrard pioneered the modern concept of jewellery and have proudly played their part in British history ever since, "Some of the most renowned gemstones in the world were brought to life in our workshop. The designs of these extraordinary jewels live on in the pieces that we create to this day," explains Sara Prentice, Creative Director of Garrard.

Drummond Money-Coutts was on hand to entertain the well-heeled guests.

The brand are behind the most famous royal engagement ring of all time, the sapphire and diamond engagement ring given to Princess Diana by Prince Charles and now worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales (a.k.a. Duchess of Cambridge). They also are responsible for the record-breaking 'Cullinan I Diamond' which is positioned at the very top of the Sovereign's Sceptre. In 1910, at the request of King George V, Garrard created a setting for this extraordinary stone on the Sceptre, which has been used at the coronation of every monarch since Charles II's in 1661. We'll see it again at King Charles III's coronation ceremony on the 6th May 2023.

Now they have teamed up with Olivia who stars in their Blaze collection campaign,"There’s a daring touch to Garrard's new Blaze collection – the electric colours have a real energy and life of their own, and I have loved exploring it," Olivia said of the range.

Looks like Olivia is set to blaze her trail in the fashion world. Watch this space.

Photos: James Kelly

