Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell team up for an ultra-glam outing in Qatar 

Attending the opening of a new art exhibition in Qatar is all in a day's work for jet-setter Bella Hadid. For the VIP event, the 26-year-old dialled up the drama, styled in a decadent skirt suit, consisting of a plunging peplum blazer and a clingy midi skirt from Parisian haute couture label Schiaparelli.

Both pieces were centrally adorned with statement brassy gold buttons, exuding a vibe that harked back to Schiaparelli's trademark hardware-focused aesthetic of previous seasons. Extending her black and gold colour palette into her footwear choice, the supermodel sported tie slingback heels with statement gilded eye motifs from the avant garde heritage label. Bella looked radiant, teaming her ensemble with a black headscarf.

Let it be known, it is not the supermodel's first rodeo with a stunning headcovering moment – at the start of the week she rocked a stripy knitted hood on the streets of NYC, presenting a kooky alternative to the more commonplace beanie or beret this winter. Teamed with an all-black ensemble, her statement bonnet was the star of the show.

Hosted at the The Museum Of Islamic Art in Doha, Baghdad: Eye's Delight is part of the country's arts festival, Qatar Creates. The exhibition celebrates Iraq's capital as "one of the most important and influential cities in the Islamic world" and features artefacts on loan from "22 world-renowned institutions, including the Louvre, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Benaki Museum, the Vatican and the Barjeel Foundation", as well as photographs and video footage.

Also in attendance was fashion legend Naomi Campbell, who, rocking a monochrome jumpsuit featuring a baroque-esque pattern, looked thrilled to spend some quality time with her fellow supermodel. "N&B take Qatar," Bella playfully captioned an Instagram post shared with her 56m followers. And honestly? Their looks were major, but we can't get enough of their incredible friendship. Is three really a crowd, or is there room for one more?

