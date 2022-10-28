Hailey Bieber makes a solid case for the visible lingerie trend at the Tiffany & Co. party The supermodel has been loving the French fashion house recently

For most, a glamorous occasion calls for dressing it up, going all out in order to impress. Hailey Bieber on the other hand? She marches to the beat of her own drum, that much is clear. At the star-studded launch party of Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Collection on Wednesday, the 25-year-old instead stripped things back (and down, for that matter) in the most unreal see-through Saint Laurent dress, and, frankly, we are in awe. She has mastered the recently emerging 'visible lingerie' trend faultlessly.

Sheer looks were plentiful on the AW22 runways. Bras were visible through shimmery sequin dresses at Matthieu Blazy’s first collection for Bottega Veneta. Prada made granny pants sultry, allowing them to peek through mesh dresses. Likewise Miu Miu, Huishan Zhang and Fendi all got in on the visible lingerie action.

"I love the visible lingerie trend," Hello! Fashion’s Digital Editor Natalie Salmon explains, who recently wore a visible lingerie look by Bogdar to a Garrard fine jewellery event at Kensington Palace. "I was incredibly inspired by Camille Charrière who wore a stunning see through dress on her wedding day. The look is less provocative than you'd think and especially compared to the Kendall Jenner-style naked dresses of yore… especially when worn with high-waisted granny pants."

Meanwhile, Hailey's iteration was worn by Saint Laurent's forward-thinking creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Her dress felt pointedly understated, allowing her ethereal beauty to take centre stage. With simplicity at its core, her dress, featuring long sleeves, a chimney collar, and a figure-skimming silhouette, was created from fine wool which enabled a transparent effect.

Toying with the breadth of monochrome, Hailey layered her sheer maxi over a black matching jersey lingerie set, consisting of a triangle bra and mid-rise briefs, and topped off her look with the brand's cross-over 'Gippy' patent sandals.

The supermodel's jewellery game was fighting fit, most suitable for an event hosted by jewellery titan Tiffany & Co. Hailey wore a gilded torc necklace with emerald green detailing alongside a sparkly bangle cuff.

Hailey has been absolutely loving Saint Laurent dresses of late, turning to the maison for several of her recent party looks. She couldn't get enough of fitted chocolate brown pieces, worn both at the Academy Museum Gala and Elle's Women In Hollywood Celebration, but since then, she has experienced a colour palette paradigm shift.

There's no mistaking that black oozes sophistication, but we adore Hailey's sultry spin in the form of a see-through fabric. Come party season, the dress code is abundantly clear: sheer delight.

