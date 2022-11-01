Dua Lipa is living her best yacht life and she has the wardrobe to match Jealous doesn't quite cut it…

Comparing yourself to others is never a vibe, but the one person we can't help but envy is Dua Lipa. The 27-year-old is quite plainly living her best life and we are 100% here for it.

So far, Dua's Future Nostalgia tour wardrobe has been nothing short of spectacular. Both on and off the stage the Potion singer has wowed fans with her razor-sharp sense of style, and her latest look is no exception.

Just a few days ago we were obsessing over her seriously chic skirt co-ord and navy Chanel shoulder bag that she wore while traversing through Japan, and now she has come through with yet another major ensemble that we can't get enough of.

After touching down in New Zealand, Dua spent the most idyllic day on Waiheke Island and shared a series of photos on Instagram with her 87.4m followers which had us aching for sunnier climes.

"Perfect day on Waiheke Island," she wrote in the caption. "Auckland I’m so excited to see you tomorrow night for our back 2 back shows as the #FutureNostalgiaTour continues!!!!"

Posing against the backdrop of a yacht no less, the Levitating singer channelled a 1970s It-girl in a gold crochet longline cardigan and a matching pair of flared trousers from Proenza Schouler's spring/summer 2023 collection.

Fastened with a single clasp, the piece boasted a plunging neckline and the most gorgeous fringed trim, threaded with orb-like shiny beads, almost mimicking the look of an Afghan coat.

Continuing with the 'retro radiance' vibe, she rocked oversized tortoiseshell frames and opted for brassy gold accessories. An exquisite chain belt with a statement crescent moon charm paired perfectly with matching motif earrings, a dainty necklace and a watch which appeared to be the cult adored Panthère de Cartier.

Red wine, oysters, a beautiful view and Dua’s wardrobe - is this what heaven looks like?

