Fashion Awards 2019 best dresses: Rihanna, Rita Ora & Naomi Campbell lead the best dressed

Princess Margaret's dress makes an appearance on the red carpet at the 2019 Fashion Awards
The Royal Albert Hall was home to some of our favourite celebrities on Monday night, who stepped out on the red carpet for the 2019 Fashion Awards. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex surprised the crowd to present her wedding dress designer, Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, with Designer of the Year. She cradled her baby bump in a beautiful black one-shouldered evening gown with gold stiletto heels. 

Aside from royalty, this year's event is proving to be as glamorous as ever. As well as models and designers battling it out to be presented with one of the awards, Lady Amelia Windsor and Rihanna were among those competed against one another to be crowned the best-dressed star of the evening. Here are some of the most incredible looks from the 2019 bash, including bold prints, designer labels and Christmas-ready shoes...

 

Rita Ora

How amazing did Rita Ora look in this monochrome leather dress? She paired the bespoke16Arlington gown with wet-look hair and green eye makeup, and we're mesmerised by her look.

Rihanna

Rihanna made a fashion statement in a pale blue Fenty mini dress with matching heels and jewellery by Fabio Salini.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi ensured all eyes were on her in a sheer black gown with crystal embellishment and a high neckline. We are loving her hair styled in glam loose waves to finish her look!

 

Lady Amelia Windsor

Looking as elegant as ever, Lady Amelia Windsor wore a strapless cream gown by Alberta Ferretti with a black belt around the waist and classic diamond accessories. 

Adut Akech

Model Adut's deep green Valentino dress is getting us in the festive spirit! Strapless with a thigh-high split and a statement bow - what more could you want from a red carpet look?

Michelle Dockery

Channelling her Downton Abbey character Lady Mary, Michelle wore a sophisticated black sequin number that is perfect for the party season.

Kylie Minogue

Popstar Kylie knows how to rock the red carpet, don't you think? She wore a fabulous yellow and black ensemble complete with a long blazer and crystal detailing. Stunning!

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara looked as though she had stepped straight out of Disney movie The Little Mermaid in these beautiful green and blue hues. She paired the dress, which had cut-out detailing around the waist and a thigh-high split, with a half-up hairstyle and nude heels. 

 

