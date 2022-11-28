Meghan Markle's favourite trainer brand Veja is in the Cyber Monday sale - shop with up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle loves a laid-back look and is partly responsible for Veja's growing popularity over the last few years. The Duchess first wore the footwear brand during a royal tour of Australia in 2018, and searches for the sneakers increased by 115% soon afterwards.

Since then, plenty of other style stars have been spotted wearing the sustainable shoe brand, including Reese Witherspoon and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The trainers have quickly become a wardrobe staple and they're often selling out.

First launched in 2005, Vejas are made from organic cotton, wild rubber, vegetable-tanned leather and recycled plastic bottles. They're designed with a focus on sustainability and many pairs are vegan-friendly.

Meghan wore her Veja trainers on tour in Australia

It's not often that Veja trainers are in the sale - but right now you can shop selected styles at Selfridges with up to a huge 50% off, so you can steal Meghan's style for less.

Make sure you're quick if you want to get your hands on the Veja trainers - these styles will sell out fast!

