Our favourite inspirational (and stylish!) women we love to celebrate - from Victoria Beckham to Lizzo

It's International Women's Day on 8 March, which means it's the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate all we love about our favourite star ladies. This year's theme is 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights' - which is all about creating a more gender-balanced world, celebrating women's achievement and raising awareness against bias and inequality. The Duchess of Sussex is all over this; they are the very principles she speaks about time and time again, as do worldwide stars Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Victoria Beckham. We are 100% behind these inspirational ladies here at HELLO! and to pay homage them, we've compiled a little style round up. We salute you!
Victoria Beckham
Is there anything VB doesn't do? She's up early every day working out in her home gym before dealing with her FOUR children. She's got that handsome hubby David Beckham by her side and then it's off to her day job as head of Victoria Beckham clothing with a vast team to head up. She's got an OBE and turned down offers to re-join the Spice Girls in 2019 as she wants to follow her passion for fashion. Many people would sit back and put their feet up with her cash flow, but not Victoria. Her strong work ethic and innate sense of style are a true inspiration.