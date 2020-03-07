﻿
Our favourite inspirational (and stylish!) women we love to celebrate - from Victoria Beckham to Lizzo

It's International Women's Day on 8 March, which means it's the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate all we love about our favourite star ladies. This year's theme is 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights' - which is all about creating a more gender-balanced world, celebrating women's achievement and raising awareness against bias and inequality. The Duchess of Sussex is all over this; they are the very principles she speaks about time and time again, as do worldwide stars Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Victoria Beckham. We are 100% behind these inspirational ladies here at HELLO! and to pay homage them, we've compiled a little style round up. We salute you!

Victoria Beckham

Is there anything VB doesn't do? She's up early every day working out in her home gym before dealing with her FOUR children. She's got that handsome hubby David Beckham by her side and then it's off to her day job as head of Victoria Beckham clothing with a vast team to head up. She's got an OBE and  turned down offers to re-join the Spice Girls in 2019 as she wants to follow her passion for fashion. Many people would sit back and put their feet up with her cash flow, but not Victoria. Her strong work ethic and innate sense of style are a true inspiration.

Meghan Markle

Our very own Duchess of Sussex is an obvious poster girl for IWD! She's gone from a Hollywood actress to a member of the British royal family - and this year made the decision to step back to focus on her family and charity work. She rarely puts a fashion foot wrong, champions smaller and ethical labels and is a true feminist, not afraid to speak up for women's rights. We love you Meghan!

Beyonce

When Beyonce posts a photo on her Instagram page, the world literally goes crazy. She's a singer, songwriter, actress, record producer, dancer and mum-of-three. Basically superwoman. We adore her edgy, sexy style. She inspired curvy women the world over to embrace their figures. She has a painting of Duchess Meghan dressed as the Queen on her wall. Enough said.

Lizzo

The gorgeous Lizzo will no doubt be providing our soundtrack to 2020 with her empowering and positive songs – and keeping us guessing with her incredible red carpet looks. What a woman!

Maye Musk

If you don't yet follow the beautiful Maye Musk on Instagram, you must! The 71-year-old is still a working fashion model, and shows off some incredible outfits online. But most importantly, she has plenty to say on topics such as women's rights and confidence.

Lady Gaga

Gaga has overcome so many hurdles in her life, from songwriter to international pop icon - she's a celebrated philanthropist and LGBT activist and we never know what outfit she'll wear next. Only Gaga can don a 'meat' dress and 128.54 carat Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace – granted, she didn't wear both together, but she probably could. Lady Gaga empowers women the world over and is one of the most stylish women on our list.

Ashley Graham

She's the curvaceous model who is championing body confidence for women across the globe. American model Ashley Graham is such an inspiration, having shot to fame after becoming the first size 16 model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Thanks to Ashley, fuller figures are now more mainstream than ever in the fashion industry. She has a huge following from her TED Talks on self-acceptance, has been a judge on America's Next Top Model and openly dismisses the term 'plus size'. 'Plus what?' she says.

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa is certainly the 'it' model of the moment. Born in London, the British model was the first cover star of Edward Enninful's Vogue after Alexandra Shulman's departure and has modelled from everyone from Versace to Calvin Klein and Erdem. Adwoa is passionate about female empowerment, running her own organisation for young women called Gurls Talk. She's got style, a kind heart and is one of our top inspirational ladies, for sure.

Iskra Lawrence

Iskra is one amazing lady. The British curve model – who also rejects the term 'plus size' - is beautiful, stylish and is inspiring a nation of young girls by campaigning on body image and awareness over eating disorders. Iskra is a brand ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association and is proud to post photos on social media that are untouched. A true fashion heroine.

Michelle Obama

She may not be First Lady anymore, but we still feel like she is. The American writer, lawyer and previous First Lady of the United States was the first ever African-American to hold the role, along with her husband, then President Barack Obama. Along with her amazing charity and public speaking work, Michelle is one fashionable lady, having graced the cover of Vogue more than once and been compared to the late Jackie Kennedy.

Miley Cyrus

Miley is only 27, but don't you feel she's been around forever? The talented and beautiful daughter of singer Billy Ray Cyrus started off in children's sitcom Hannah Montana and went on to become one of the world's most successful pop stars. Her charity work is extremely important to her and she's a big supporter of gay rights, making her one great inspiration for young people. She can also carry off a crazy outfit, which we love.

Rihanna

She's sold over 250 million records worldwide, has won nine Grammys and her Fenty Beauty range is beyond popular the world over. Rihanna is one of these people who can wear anything and it looks amazing – it's simply the way she styles it. The singer, songwriter and actress grew up in Barbados until being discovered by an American record producer and then signing wth Jay-Z's Def Jam Recordings. The rest is history. 

Rihanna launched her own charity in 2012 - the non-profit organisation benefits impoverished countries around the world with health care and education.

Dua Lipa

Dua is everyone's favourite singer right now. She's stunning, talented and we want her wardrobe! The English singer-songwriter broke onto the music scene with her single New Love and has gone on to win two BRIT Awards and two Grammys. What an amazing start. We love the way Dua takes her whole family to awards ceremonies with her. Her homeland Kosovo is also close to her heart – she and her father set up the Sunny Hill Foundation in Pristina to help Kosovon citizens.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

We adore Rosie. The English model is one multi-talented woman, who not only walks the world's most distinguished runways, but is also an actress, designer and businesswoman. This is the woman who fashion photographer Rankin created an entire book on called Ten Times Rosie. She's also mum to little boy Jack with hubby Jason Statham. Life envy! Rosie is an ambassador for Unicef and has a particular interest in issues facing women and girls.

