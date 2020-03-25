﻿
Prepare yourself: The Marks & Spencer spring collection will be straight on your wish list

For when we can all leave the house...

1/10

Hurrah! Spring is here! If you love Marks & Spencer as much as we do, you'll be excited to discover that there are SO many amazing pieces dropping in-store between now and summer. Team HELLO! was lucky enough to have a little sneak peek of what's to come, and well, we're sharing with you our favourite pieces. Are you ready? Are you sitting comfortably? Keep on scrolling... 

We're calling it: This will be the dress of spring. It will be all over your Instagram feed, so don't miss out when it drops. 

Lead print midi dress, £59, M&S

BUY NOW
2/10

How stunning is this top?! It will look stunning teamed with a pair of jeans or denim cut-offs. 

Leaf print blouse, £45, Autograph at M&S

BUY NOW

3/10

We've loved the short cardigans that have been in all the shops this winter, but it looks like long cardigans will be the trend du jour for spring. This would be nice to wear now while self-isolating, and then in the future out and about. 

Printed midi cardigan, £29.50, M&S

BUY NOW
4/10

This cotton belted utility jacket looks beautiful with baby pink, we'll be copying the model from head-to-toe. 

Utility jacket, £45, M&S

BUY NOW

5/10

We're counting down the days we can wear this pink boho dress to the pub on a lovely summer's day.

Dress, £45, Per Una at M&S 

SHOP NEW IN
6/10

How perfect would this outfit be right now? Stylish and comfortable - our favourite combination.

Cropped denim jacket, £35, M&S

BUY NOW
7/10

This incredible jacket looks like it could be a designer buy, but it's actually less than £100. Winning. 

M&S Collection Jacket, £79, M&S 

SHOP NEW IN
8/10

This blouse would be ideal for your 9am conference calls. No one will need to know you're still wearing your pyjama bottoms.

Satin floral blouse, £25, M&S

BUY NOW
9/10

Oh, how we wish summer would hurry up. We're hoping we'll be wearing this co-ord as we go out for dinner with friends. 

Blazer, £45, shorts, £29.50, both M&S

SHOP NEW IN
10/10

We'll be channelling Victoria Beckham in this crisp white suit. We might just make plans with the girls now... no red wine allowed though. 

Jacket, £89, trousers, £59, both Autograph at M&S

SHOP NEW IN

