Missguided has launched a ‘working from home’ section featuring comfy loungewear

If you’re one of the millions of people currently working from home during coronavirus isolation, chances are you’re already stuck on what to wear every day. All the advice says to get changed out of your pyjamas to help you feel motivated in the morning, but there’s no point dressing up only to have no-one see your outfit - right? Unsurprisingly, searches for loungewear have rocketed over the past week or so, and what’s not to love about a comfy pair of tracksuit, or a soft t-shirt, when you’re spending all your time indoors?

Of course, not all of us have access to loungewear. If your usual office attire is more on the formal side, you’re in desperate need of some fashion TLC right now - and Missguided, the store loved by the likes of Mrs Hinch - has got you covered! The online shop has curated all of its comfy clothes and loungewear into one big edit of working-from-home must-haves - and if there was ever a time to treat yourself, it’s now. In even better news, the website currently has 20 per cent off everything with the code ‘get20’. Here’s what we’re buying…

Sweatpants are a staple, but these black ones could pass as slightly more formal thanks to the fitted shape (just in case you need to pop to the shops, of course). Buy now, wear for the rest of the year.

Joggers, £18, Missguided

It’s not hard to justify buying yourself a great big cosy jumper - especially as the style is a fashion favourite right now. This one would work over jeans and dresses, as well as with tracksuit bottoms and leggings.

Sweatshirt, £28, Missguided

Speaking of which… now is absolutely the time to be wearing leggings. We love these, but there are plenty of other colours available on the website.

Grey basic leggings, £8, Missguided

An oversized t-shirt and matching cycling shorts was our dream 90s outfit, and luckily for us the comfies are having a fashion resurgence.

Shorts co-ord set, £15, Missguided

This basic midi dress is ideal for warmer days, and we can’t wait to be on a beach again so we can use it as a cover-up, too.

Basic vest midi dress, £10, Missguided

This adorable sweatshirt is guaranteed to make you feel cosy. Now, pass me the fluffy socks!

Drawstring waist hoodie, £18, Missguided

