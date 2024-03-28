The most comfortable jeans for women on the high street, from the bestselling M&S pair to Topshop's iconic fit

Find a pair of comfortable jeans for women is perhaps the Holy Grail of shopping. They've got to be not too tight but not too baggy, a flattering fit and where women's jeans can sometimes fall short is the comfort factor of the waist - we don't want any digging in, thanks. And since I work with a team of women who are all big denim fans, me included, I've asked my HELLO! colleagues for their recommendations and reviews of the most comfortable jeans for women. And spoiler, most of them are from the high street.
As we all know, you can spend over £100 on a pair of jeans, but my own jean journey rarely goes beyond denim on the high street. Topshop, Marks & Spencer and Next jeans for women often come out on top as being affordable, comfortable and ultimately, flattering, which in the world of jeans is about as perfect as they come.
And since we're a varied bunch at HELLO!, it's thrown up a whole range of comfortable jeans for women that I personally have never even considered buying, from high waist jeans for women at River Island to Levi's jeans for women, with the Ribcage fit a commonly talked about jean on Instagram (which I caved and bought, and LOVE - read my review below).
How I chose the best jeans for women
- Reviews: We asked the HELLO! team for their favourite denim brands on the high street, and the styles they swear by. They commented on fit, comfort and sizing. We've made it clear when a HELLO! staffer has recommended it, or whether it's been chosen from the hundreds of online reviews.
- Comfort: Where possible, I've called out their comfort factor from either our team's reviews or verified online reviews. All of the jeans in the edit have been called 'comfy' by shoppers.
- Brands: Only high street brands feature in this edit; if ever you needed proof you don't need to spend a fortune on your true blues, this edit does the talking.
- Inclusivity: Where possible, we've chosen brands that carry a range of sizes from 6-22+.
- Price: We're keeping things affordable here, with denim choices under £100.
Shop the best, and most comfortable, women's jeans
Topshop Jamie Jeans
"Personally, I've never met a pair of jeans from Topshop I don't love. My most recent Topshop denim purchase was the Editor jean, soft and high waisted just like I like it.
"I wear them to the office, for dinner with friends and I've been known to wear them to the park with my four-year-old. Trust me, I wouldn't wear them to run around after her in unless they were comfy.
"It's the Jamie though that is one of the comfiest I've ever tried. They're stretchy without being skintight or looking like jeggings, and pleasingly high-waisted, which I personally find the comfiest.
"Topshop jeans for me have always, and I mean always, comfortable, well-fitting and long-lasting - not to mention a good price point too. I even wore Topshop maternity jeans, they're that good" - Carla Challis, Shopping Partnership Editor
Shipping: Free with a £40 spend
Sizes: From W24 to W36.
Colours: There's 12 washes to choose from, including black washes and blue washes.
Returns: Within 28 days
Topshop’s jeans are some of the best-selling on the high street. Their comprehensive range is packed with styles to suit every single body, from the Insta-fave Editor jean to the skinny Joni.
A pair of Topshop's iconic Jamie jeans sell every 2 seconds – that’s how good they are.
Created with a super stretch technology designed to shape and lift for a flattering silhouette, these are your wear-anywhere essentials.
Mango Medium-Rise Flared Jeans
"Honestly if there's a brand I look to for trend-led jeans it's Mango - it's like a secret high street star, who create comfy jeans in great cuts. I love that their prices are low too, which doesn't reflect the quality. It's second to none," - Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £30 spend.
Sizes: 4-26
Returns: Within 30 days
Mango's jeans are renowned for being fashion-forward and many of their best-loved styles are made in a plethora of colours. Lots of their designs are made from sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact.
These medium-wash denim flares give a 70s vibe. Wear with a simple white shirt and chunky belt for that vintage look or add a crisp blazer and block heeled boot to bring them into 2024.
M&S Boyfriend Ankle Grazer Jeans
HELLO!'s Sophie Hamilton is a big fan: "I love M&S jeans as they are flattering, fit well and are really comfortable - plus the waist has give which is essential for us 40 somethings!"
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Sizes: 6-22, in lengths short, regular and long
Colours: Five including blue, white and black.
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S’ denim selection has grown in kudos in recent years, and now includes denim dresses, skirts and dungarees too. But it’s their jeans we fall back on time and time again, for their blissfully comfortable fit.
Holly Willoughby’s go-to M&S jean is the boyfriend ankle grazer – she calls the style out as one of all-time her favourites.
Why? They’re versatile, flattering and have added stretch, so you can actually move in them too.
River Island High Waisted Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Our Senior Lifestyle & Commerce Writer Hollie went to try these viral jeans on after seeing Frankie Bridge wear them - and she ended up buying a pair. "Despite being called straight-leg, they definitely have a wider fit and my initial thought was how comfortable they are. After spending over a decade in skinny jeans, and slim-cut pairs, comfy denim is still a revelation to me. I will say they do come up a bit oversized.
"They're rigid denim that's made from 100% cotton and feels high quality. I love how versatile they are. They so easily create different looks, from casual and grungy to more polished, they'll be a hardworking piece in your wardrobe."
Read Hollie's full review here.
Shipping: Free with a £50 spend.
Sizes: 6-18, in short, regular and long length
Colours: Six available, including black, embellished, blue and coated.
Returns: Within 28 days
River Island’s denim covers everyone – available in sizes 4 to 28, there’s petite fits, plus and maternity too as well as short, regular and long leg lengths.
One of their bestselling pairs is the Molly jeans, considered the stuff of legends for the comfort.
Don’t be put off by the super skinny fit, they glide on like a dream and the stretch makes them feel fabulous. Plus, they don’t go baggy in the wash according to the reviews.
H&M Wide Regular Jeans
"There's a reason why H&M jeans sell out every season," says H&M denim fan and HELLO!'s Lifestyle Managing Editor Kate Thomas.
"Super flattering, true to size and ultra affordable, they stock some of the best denim styles on the high street. I'm obsessed with the 'Wide High Jeans', which come in three shades and cost under £50."
Shipping: Free delivery with a £20 spend
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Three available; light blue, black and denim wash.
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
If you want an extensive range, head to H&M who carry over 250 pairs of women’s jeans in all styles, shapes and washes, with prices starting from a bargain £9.99.
& Other Stories Slim Cut Jeans
Sophie Bates, HELLO!'s Commerce Writer, tried these jeans in store and was shocked at how flattering they were: "I noticed how flattering they are. High-waisted styles are always great for enhancing the silhouette, and the straight leg was slightly fitted while still being relaxed enough to feel comfortable – striking a balance between a figure-hugging style without opting for skinny jeans."
Read her full review here.
Shipping: Free delivery with a £80 spend.
Sizes: W24-W32
Colours: Five available, from acid wash to black.
Returns: Within 28 days
& Other Stories jeans are so good you’d be forgiven for thinking they’re designer. They’re a go-to among influencers for their Scandi-cool style and we can confirm they’re hellishly comfy too.
We adore the shape of these slim cut jeans, available in 10 denim washes and loved by none other than Princess Kate. They’re just crying out to be worn with a Dad sandal and cami top come summer.
ASOS DESIGN Hourglass Relaxed Mom Jeans
"ASOS jeans are always welcome in my wardrobe, as they're affordable - usually under £30 - and comfortable. The denim is usually quite thick, but not stiff, and they are quite true to size which isn't something you can always say for jeans!" - Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor.
Shipping: Free with a £40 spend.
Sizes: W24-W36
Colours: Two washes
Returns: Within 28 days
ASOS might be the go-to for more on-trend jean styles, like extreme wide leg or cropped, but their classic, core range is where it’s at for jeans as comfy as your pjs.
Created for an hourglass figure, these jeans have a tapered fit and the waist is adjusted to avoid gaping.
New Look Hannah Jeans
"Although I haven't tried these jeans, I have plenty of friends that have - and swear by them. They're the jeans my sister swears by, who often says they're the only jeans she'll wear because they're as comfy as wearing leggings!"
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend; or £2.99 for standard delivery on orders under £50.
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Four washes available
Returns: Within 28 days
New Look’s jean selection starts from £15.99, and a universal go-to place for comfortable but affordable denim. There’s literally a cut and style for everyone.
These Hannah jeans couldn’t live up to their comfortable reputation any more – they’re even made with comfort-stretch denim. Ankle-grazing, sit on the waist and straight leg for the win.
Levi's Ribcage Straight Cut Cropped Jeans
"I caved and bought these after seeing everyone (almost!) on Instagram saying how amazing they were. I didn't want to believe the hype but yep, they're pretty comfy and I've tried other Levi's jeans in the past that I couldn't get on board with.
"The ribcage is amazingly high-waisted, which I loved for flattering my tummy area, and surprisingly soft around the waist. I swear by them!
"According to reviewers, they stretch up to 5cm so they're super flexible!" - Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor.
Sizes available: W24 - 34
Colours available: Blue
Shipping: Free click and collect or free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
Iconic denim brand Levi's is loved for its cuts, colours and styles, but also for comfort - read reviews of any Levi's and you'll see them saying how comfortable they are.