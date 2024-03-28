The most comfortable jeans for women on the high street, from the bestselling M&S pair to Topshop's iconic fit

Find a pair of comfortable jeans for women is perhaps the Holy Grail of shopping. They've got to be not too tight but not too baggy, a flattering fit and where women's jeans can sometimes fall short is the comfort factor of the waist - we don't want any digging in, thanks. And since I work with a team of women who are all big denim fans, me included, I've asked my HELLO! colleagues for their recommendations and reviews of the most comfortable jeans for women. And spoiler, most of them are from the high street.

As we all know, you can spend over £100 on a pair of jeans, but my own jean journey rarely goes beyond denim on the high street. Topshop, Marks & Spencer and Next jeans for women often come out on top as being affordable, comfortable and ultimately, flattering, which in the world of jeans is about as perfect as they come.

And since we're a varied bunch at HELLO!, it's thrown up a whole range of comfortable jeans for women that I personally have never even considered buying, from high waist jeans for women at River Island to Levi's jeans for women, with the Ribcage fit a commonly talked about jean on Instagram (which I caved and bought, and LOVE - read my review below).

How I chose the best jeans for women

Reviews : We asked the HELLO! team for their favourite denim brands on the high street, and the styles they swear by. They commented on fit, comfort and sizing. We've made it clear when a HELLO! staffer has recommended it, or whether it's been chosen from the hundreds of online reviews.

Shop the best, and most comfortable, women's jeans