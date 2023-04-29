Princess Olympia of Greece is a golden girl in sleek Prada dress

Leave it to Princess Olympia of Greece to don the most divine look of the week. On Friday, the Grecian royal joined her mother Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece to attend The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City – and she didn’t drop the sartorial ball.

The 26-year-old slipped into Prada’s exquisite ‘Long Turtleneck Lamé Dress,’ which featured an opulent golden sheen. a sleeveless silhouette, an elegant high neckline and a gently pleated form. The luxury piece, which retails at £2500, exuded flapper girl charm merged with Upper East Side decadence.

Princess Olympia posed for a family portrait alongside her mother, clasping a clutch bag sourced from her collaboration with luxury accessories label Olympia Le-Tan. The socialite’s ‘Dirty Martini Book Clutch’ boasted a kitschy poster print that made for a conversation-starting fashion statement.

Coolly completing her metallic aesthetic by pairing the number with some black stilettos, Princess Olympia turned out a true golden girl look. She wore her blonde cropped locks down loose and opted for a punchy red lip.

Her mother Crown Princess Marie-Chantal made a case for florals as they mingled together. Mary Katrantzou’s ‘Embellished Floral Gown’ was the royal’s outfit of choice for the upmarket evening and featured bold blooms, long sleeves and a simple rounded neckline. She too clutched a bag courtesy of Olympia Le-Tan, making for an adorable mother-daughter twinning moment.

Royal fans adored Princess Olympia’s iridescent look. “Olympia can definitely pull off this look! Love her hair too and happy the clutch bags seem to be going well,” one wrote, while another said: “Stunning - nice they are both promoting her unique clutches.”

Never one to miss the mark when it comes to designer fashion, Princess Olympia recently dazzled in Dior. Earlier this month, the royal shared a series of images via social media looking divine in pieces sourced from the luxury French fashion house. She wore the label's £3,500 '3-in-1 Macrocannage Trench Coat,' which boasted a beige cotton gabardine, a detachable top, a tonal belt and button fastening that adorned the front of the item.

The stunning outerwear piece was paired with the brand's on-trend patent 'Aime Ballerina Black Patent Calfskin Pumps,' a pair of rose pink jeans and a black crewneck long-sleeve top.

