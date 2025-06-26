Princess Kate's leg-lengthening shorts are a 2025 festival staple

The Princess of Wales is a style icon when it comes to formal dressing, but a certain pair of shorts from a royal engagement in 2022 proved that her low-key summer wardrobe is just as aspirational.

Kate, 43, was seen at the Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta at Montagu Bay in the Bahamas sporting a pair of shorts that would be a perfect festival staple for summer 2025. The royal's shorts were in a slate hue and were rolled at the hem.

The shorts were cinched at the waist with a leather belt and would pair perfectly with cowboy boots and a floaty top for a day at Glastonbury later this week. The royal, however, paired them with a white polo top for the sporty occasion and a pair of flat Superga trainers.

© Getty Kate's shorts would be great for a festival

Kate's collection of shorts

While it is rare for Kate to choose shorts for a royal outing, it is not unheard of. Later that year, Kate visited the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth wearing a longer white pair by Holland Cooper featuring gold buttons.

© Getty Kate showed off her toned legs in shorts in 2022

For an apt nautical look, the princess also popped on a navy and white striped sweater by Erdem and rewore her Superga kicks.

Kate's summer wardrobe highlights

Alongside Kate's collection of shorts, she owns an array of summer dresses that have kept her cool and stylish on public outings.

© Getty Kate wore a floaty dress to the polo

In 2018, Kate was spotted at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club with her three children in a gorgeous pale blue sundress.

It featured buttons down the front, a striped design and was paired with tan wedges.

© Getty Images Princess Kate's sundress was amazing

Meanwhile, she opted for a printed moment in Belize in 2022. Heading to a Garifuna Festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean, Kate turned heads in a Tory Burch dress with a square neckline, puffed sleeves a billowing skirt.

© Getty Kate wore a Vampire's Wife dress - and looked amazing

It was paired with flat white espadrilles, cobalt statement earrings and a gold anklet. She took her summer look from day to night when she attended a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize the following day.

Kate dazzled in a high-shine hot pink Vampire's Wife dress with ruffled short sleeves and a figure-skimming cut. She once again donned statement earrings as she mingled with high-profile guests, including members of the government and local dignitaries.