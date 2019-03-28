﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: Queen Letizia leads the regal fash pack this week

The dresses, the shoes, the bags!

letizia white
Let's just take a moment to honour Queen Letizia of Spain, who has ruled supreme on this week's royal catwalk. The beautiful monarch has shown how to nail one's royal tour wardrobe during her and King Felipe's official visit to Argentina, showcasing a fabulous array of outfits alongside her new BFF First Lady Juliana Awada.

 

Elsewhere in the regal style arena, we've seen chic ensembles on Crown Princess Mary, the Duchess of Cornwall and our own monarch the Queen who must be in her element with all these vibrant hues on trend. Duchess Kate has kept a low profile, while Duchess Meghan is preparing to give birth any week now!

 

Grab a cuppa and settle in for this week's Royal Style Watch…

 

Queen Letizia

Where do we start? The stunning Spanish monarch has wowed us with a whirlwind of gorgeous outfits this week. First up is her latest look: this super sophisticated black and white dotty dress which she wore on Wednesday in Cordoba. Love!

letizia red
Then there's this showstopper of a dress. How amazing did Letizia look in this red strapless cocktail frock? The dress is thought to be by Roberto Torretta from the SS16 collection. The monarch accessorised with a Bottega Veneta 'Knot' clutch bag and Manolo Blahnik 'Gotrianc' slingback heels.

letizia orange
Letizia's tangerine ensemble also had the wow factor. Her co-ord set features an asymmetric top and coordinating trousers by high street favourite Zara.

letizia blue
We adored this turquoise midi gown with pretty floral embellishment by the designer Carolina Herrera, which Letizia wore to a gala dinner in Buenos Aires on Monday night. The royal carried a CH Carolina Herrera Metropolitan clutch.

princess mary
Princess Mary

The Danish royal was her usual stylish self on Tuesday when she stepped out in this elegant cream and green printed skirt with green blouse during her two-day visit to Ethiopia. Just love this look! The Princess accessorised with a tan belt, and bag and heels of the same hue to complete the look.

sophie floral
Countess of Wessex

Another elegant spring look! Sophie looked so elegant in this navy floral shift dress and blazer on Wednesday when she attended a meeting at the Commonwealth Eye Health Consortium.

princess marie
Princess Marie of Denmark

The ever-chic Marie chose this pretty purple floral wrap dress for a visit to opening day or the New Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysees store in Paris on Thursday. We'd totally wear this to work.

queen green
The Queen

We can always rely on her Majesty for an upbeat spring ensemble and here's her latest outfit: a mint green coat and hat combo with a floral burst. The monarch paid a visit to King's Bruton School in Somerset.

camilla floral
Duchess of Cornwall

Charles and Camilla look to have enjoyed a wonderful stay in the Caribbean during their royal tour. The Duchess wore this classic floral number for a reception at the Palacio de los Capitanes Generales in Havana, Cuba.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

