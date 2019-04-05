﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: the most glamorous outfits of the week

Did someone say sequins?

...
It's an unusual week on HELLO!'s Royal Style Watch because Duchesses Kate and Meghan have had a week's break. OK, Meghan is about to become a mum and Kate has been non-stop with royal engagements recently so we'll let them off. Plus, it gives us the perfect opportunity to properly scrutinise all those fabulous European royal outfits – and there have been a plethora this week. Thanks to Monaco's ultra-glam Rose Ball, the country's royal family were out in force showcasing some spectacular gowns. You're in for a treat this week…

 

Alessandra de Osma

The wife of Prince Christian of Hanover was breath-taking at the 2019 Rose Ball or 'Bal de la Rose' in this gorgeous blue Carolina Herrera gown – a label loved by Queen Letizia and Duchess Meghan. We're crazy over that floral bodice embellishment.

Princess Caroline of Hanover

Elegant Caroline hosted the Rose Ball and looked seriously chic in this black and pink gown, believed to be by Chanel. The royal teamed the flamboyant dress with a Van Cleef and Arpels pearl and diamond necklace and earrings, previously owned by her mother Princess Grace.

Princess Alexandra

One of our fave dresses of ALL time! Alexandra totally nailed the ball's theme: glamour and bold colours of the Mediterranean Riviera. Her multi-coloured sequinned dress is pure style.

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice shone in this exquisite Christian Dior tulle gown reminiscent of old Hollywood. Just adore her diamond drop necklace and long ivory gloves.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Wow! Charlotte went all eighties on us at the ball in this stunning custom-made Saint Laurent gown with a fuchsia sequinned bodice. Pretty daring too on the cleavage front!

Tatiana Casiraghi

Beautiful Tatiana certainly stood out in this vibrant red gown by Giambattista Valli with matching Charlotte Olympia heels.

Princess Mary

So sophisticated! The Danish monarch looked amazing in this gorgeous pink MaxMara jumpsuit at the 2019 Danish Rainbow Awards. Such a great wedding guest look too.

Queen Rania

The Jordan monarch brought all the cheer this week in this gorgeous bright outfit. The royal teamed a pink jumper with coral pencil-skirt and neon heels at the 23rd annual Jordan River Designs handicrafts exhibition. Who says clashing is a style sin?

Princess Beatrice

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew dressed for spring on Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Beatrice wore a floaty two-piece by Australian designer Zimmermann, and her Zara 'Plaited City' bag.

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch also stepped out this week, but in a slightly less glamorous outfit than the Monaco royals. The royal wore this cute polka dot blouse by Carolina Herrera and Hugo Boss cropped trousers at a meeting in Madrid.

