The Duchess of Cambridge's BEST headbands

Which one is your favourite?

The Duchess of Cambridge's BEST headbands
The Duchess of Cambridge's BEST headbands

There's no doubt about it - the Duchess of Cambridge has really put the mighty headband on the map. Not just for school uniforms, the humble hair accessory is now one of the hottest hair trends around - thanks to the wife of Prince William. You don't even need to style your hair either, just pop one over your crown and you're good to go! Kate, 37,  has long championed headbands so we decided to round up her best ones, in all the colours. And what's more, we reckon the mother-of-three has got little sister Pippa in on the action too - she's now up on the trend, wearing one to a wedding recently. Which one is your favourite?

 

We think this picture of Kate really got the extravagant headband trend going.  At the Christening of little Prince Louis in July, the Duchess  wore a creamy  headband by designer Jane Taylor which matched her ethereal frock perfectly. The 'Cassandra' ivory headband featured a thick platform and striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top.

At the Christening of her nephew Archie Harrison, Kate looked incredible in official photographs, wearing a lovely pink dress by Stella McCartney. But it was her headband that hit headlines; her famous locks were held in place by a velvet plaited red headband which totally matched her red Gianvito Rossi shoes.

In January 2018, Duchess Kate attended church in Sandringham and was a vision in blue - rocking a striking cobalt coat by Catherine Walker, navy Jimmy Choo high heels and the most fabulous matching bow headband in the same hue by Jane Taylor. It was the first time she had ever worn her hair loose with a headband perching it up. 

 

Kate's little sister Pippa Middleton took styling tips from her sibling at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding in May, wowing onlookers in a pretty cornflower blue dress by Kate Spade AND  a very swish headband. The mother-of-one's Alice band was made by milliner Jess Collett - and cost a cool £320. 

Everyone loves to dress up at Christmas, and other-of-three Kate brought all the festive vibes on Christmas Day 2018,  when she wore the most stunning burgundy velvet headband with a double-breasted coat, red Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and her trusty pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels. The headband cost a cool £830 and had a large bow at the back. Fancy!

 

In November 2018, Kate joined members of the Royal Family at a special church service, held at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Armistice. Kate wore a bottle green dress coat by Catherine Walker and a large velvet headband which she wore perched delicately on her sleek chignon. Blair Waldorf, eat your heart out! 

