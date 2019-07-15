The Duchess of Cambridge's BEST headbands

There's no doubt about it - the Duchess of Cambridge has really put the mighty headband on the map. Not just for school uniforms, the humble hair accessory is now one of the hottest hair trends around - thanks to the wife of Prince William. You don't even need to style your hair either, just pop one over your crown and you're good to go! Kate, 37, has long championed headbands so we decided to round up her best ones, in all the colours. And what's more, we reckon the mother-of-three has got little sister Pippa in on the action too - she's now up on the trend, wearing one to a wedding recently. Which one is your favourite?
We think this picture of Kate really got the extravagant headband trend going. At the Christening of little Prince Louis in July, the Duchess wore a creamy headband by designer Jane Taylor which matched her ethereal frock perfectly. The 'Cassandra' ivory headband featured a thick platform and striking appliqué flowers stitched on the top.