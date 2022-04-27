14 style trends for kids to try this spring In partnership with Childsplay Clothing

Spring has sprung and with warmer weather on the horizon, your little ones may be in need of a wardrobe refresh. Stocking over 200 leading designer labels such as Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Versace and Gucci, Childsplay Clothing is one of our favourite destinations for fashionistas in the making, from newborn up to teenager.

This season it ticks off all the major trends including colour block brights, flower power motifs and rainbow slogan patterns. We’ve selected 14 of our favourite new-in pieces to earn you cool points, whether buying as a parent, relative or friend – and guaranteed to get mileage into autumn/winter and beyond.

Spring picks from Childsplay Clothing – shop now

Marc Jacobs Girls French Terry Spray Paint Dress In White, from £75, Childsplay Clothing

Make a statement in this spray paint-effect T-shirt dress in organic cotton, complete with tie detail and Marc Jacobs logo.

Mini Rodini Girls Organic Cotton Flower Socks 3 Pack In Multi, £20, Childsplay Clothing

You may be used to repeat buying socks, so add some fun with these flower power versions. Available in packs of three for newborn up to 18 months, the bold colour palettes and contrasting trims will add a novelty touch to their spring/summer look.

Billie Blush Girls Transparent PVC Logo Visor In Multicoloured, £22, Childsplay Clothing

Little ones can accessorise their look whether home or away with this PVC hot pink visor by Billie Blush, also handy to shade from UV rays and available in two sizes.

Marc Jacobs Boys Cotton French Terry Shorts In Orange, From £52, Childsplay Clothing

In soft cotton terry, these lightweight shorts have a ribbed adjustable waistband and tie adjustment for a comfortable fit. Available for ages two up to 14, pair with a brightly coloured tee and sunglasses for sunny spring style.

Monnalisa Girls Daisy Sunglasses With Case In Ivory, £64, Childsplay Clothing

Throwback to the 60s with these fun daisy motif sunglasses in ivory and pink, complete with a Monnalisa branded case.

Dolce & Gabbana Kids Girls Cotton Hydrangea And Violet Dress, From £235, Childsplay Clothing

A versatile addition when packing for holidays or attending summer weddings, this hydrangea print dress comes in lightweight cotton with an elasticated bodice, plus a lush pleated skirt they’ll love to twirl in.

Boss Kidswear Boss X Anthony Joshua Boys Cotton Jersey Branded T-Shirt In Yellow, From £52, Childsplay Clothing

Add a slice of summery style with this yellow tee from Boss Kidswear. In a crew neck shape and with a cutout Boss logo motif, it’s part of Anthony Joshua’s collaboration with the brand and available for ages four to 16.

Mologirls Bloom Bag In Powder, £35, Childsplay Clothing

Fashionistas in the making will love toting their possessions in this cute daisy design handbag in pale pink, yellow and green. Perfect for spring if you ask us!

Billie Blush Girls Blue Denim Appliqué Shorts, £41, Childsplay Clothing

These pale denim cutoffs will look trendy worn with her favourite tee, and the neon slogan patches will add a sense of fun to any outfit.

Versace Girls Cotton Poplin Medusa Music Logo Shirt In Multicoloured, From £250, Childsplay Clothing

Featuring the iconic Versace medusa and chain motif, this bold orange and blue blouse comes in ages four to 14 years and will add a vibrant edge to their new season outfits.

Calvin Klein Jeans Girls Cotton Colourblock Dress In Pink, £60, Childsplay Clothing

Try this colour block hot pink T-shirt dress with leggings or tights and a hoodie for dress down days. Made from comfortable cotton jersey, it comes in ages four to 16.

Nessi Byrd Girls Striped May Bikini In Red, £58, Childsplay Clothing

With a retro design, this striped bikini features pretty ruffles and a contrast colour scheme and is available for four years up to 14 – pack whether you’re planning to jet abroad or exploring shores closer to home this summer.

Versace Boys Cotton La Greca Side Logo Shorts In Blue, From £160, Childsplay Clothing

Add these bold blue shorts to your holiday suitcase, available from four to 14 years. Pair with a plain white tee and sliders for an effortlessly cool look.

Gucci Kids GG Tennis 1977 Trainers In Multicoloured, £355, Childsplay Clothing

A classic Gucci staple, these trainers feature an embroidered logo and instantly recognisable green and red stripe. Guaranteed to deliver on cost per wear, try styling with the matching socks and shorts for max impact.

