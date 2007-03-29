Newcomer Charlie leads British turnout at LA premiere of 'Stardust'

30 JULY 2007



Move over Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert De Niro - the Brits are in town. Two of the biggest names in Hollywood were somewhat overshadowed by an army from across the pond on Sunday. Twenty-four-year-old Charlie Cox, who shares top billing with the two silver screen heavyweights in fantasy flick Stardust, led a roll call of home-grown talent taking to the LA red carpet for the movie's premiere.



While the city's newest residents - the Beckhams - were nowhere to be seen, there were plenty of other UK talents looking as at home in LA as they do in London. Film buff Jonathan Ross took his entire family along for the occasion, while comic David Walliams and Vinnie Jones - accompanied by his wife Tanya - were also in attendance.



Take That singers Gary Barlow and Mark Owen, meanwhile, were continuing to enjoy their incredible comeback. The reunited band provides the movie's theme song, Rule The World, which could help them break the tough American music market.



Directed by UK film-maker Matthew Vaughn, Stardust features more than a few familiar faces from British TV, including Inspector Lynley actor Nathaniel Parker, Ricky Gervais, and Hotel Babylon's Dexter Fletcher. Matthew, who gave Daniel Craig his big break in Layer Cake, is particularly excited about his leading man Charlie, whose character Tristan tries to win the heart of Sienna Miller's Victoria by going on a quest to retrieve a fallen star, played by Claire Danes.



"I'm excited. I think he's a really phenomenal young man. Daniel's gone through the roof and I hope Charlie will, too," enthused the director.



