The 61-year-old actress revealed the ten-inch tattoo of gothic letters at a recent screening of her latest flick. They represent the initials of her three children, starting with an 'M' at the top, an 'E' in the middle and a 'J' further down
Also on display was a tattoo on the actress' wrist, celebrating her daughter Eva, whose father is director Franco Amurri
When she stepped out to an LA screening of her latest flick Speed Racer recently, Susan Sarandon revealed she's joined the current body art craze by having two tattoos inked onto her body.
One, a ten-inch chain of initials, dips down her spine from the nape of her neck. The other, a slender 'bracelet' affair, girds her wrist.
The gothic lettering initials refer to the Thelma And Louise star's children - sons Jack and Miles with partner Tim Robbins, and daughter Eva Amurri from a previous relationship.
"It's on my back so I don't see it, but I know they are always there," the 61-year-old actress says.
Her daughter is also represented by the delicate tattoo around her wrist, which reads 'E' and 'A'.
Speaking of her decision to go under the tattooist's needle, the glamorous star said: "Why not? I turned 60, and after a while you think, 'Well I've only got my body for a few more years anyway."