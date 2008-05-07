The 61-year-old actress revealed the ten-inch tattoo of gothic letters at a recent screening of her latest flick. They represent the initials of her three children, starting with an 'M' at the top, an 'E' in the middle and a 'J' further down

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Also on display was a tattoo on the actress' wrist, celebrating her daughter Eva, whose father is director Franco Amurri

Photo: © Rex