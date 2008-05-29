Keanu and Winona getting close on set say reports in US

29 MAY 2008

When Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves worked together on A Scanner Darkly, the doe-eyed actress admitted she was disappointed she didn't get to kiss her handsome co-star properly as she had a huge crush on him. New reports published in the American press suggest Winona may be getting her wish after all.



She and the Canada-raised hunk have apparently been demonstrating a "more than just friends" attitude towards each other on the set of their new movie The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee in New York. A source describes them as spending a lot of time in each other's trailer and being particularly affectionate on set.



The pair, who go back a long way, having first worked together on Bram Stoker's Dracula in 1992, remain mum on whether they're actually dating. Which comes as no surprise, as both are renowned for preferring to keep their private lives out of the limelight.



For her part Winona has often spoken fondly of the Matrix star, though. "With Keanu, it's very easy to care about him," she once said.