Leading man Tom chivalrously escorts the bride on her way after filming on his new movie Angels And Demons had blocked her way. The film is the latest in the big screen adaptations of Dan Brown's thriller novels
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
His good deed done, Tom got back to work with Israeli Vantage Point actress Ayelet Zurer – who plays his investigative partner and love interest in the flick
Photo: © Getty Images
10 JUNE 2008
A girl's wedding day is arguably the most nerve-wracking of her life, and she certainly goes to sleep the night before hoping everything will run smoothly. Of all the things that could throw a spanner in the works, however, a Hollywood movie star blocking the way to the church with his latest production is not usually top of her list of worries.
That's exactly what happened to one Rome bride-to-be this week, however, when the path to the church was blocked by Tom Hanks and the crew of Angels And Demons, who were busy lensing scenes from the latest adaptation of the The Da Vinci Code author's work outside the Pantheon.
The cameras stopped rolling momentarily, though, allowing Tom to help the young lady and her father on their way. The movie heavyweight chivalrously offered the bride his arm and even helped keep her long veil from trailing on the ground.
His good deed done, Tom got back to work on set with Israeli actress Ayelet Zurer – last seen opposite Dennis Quaid in Vantage Point. In the new flick the raven-haired beauty's character Vittoria joins forces with Tom's brooding symbologist Robert Langdon on a mission to unlock the secret world of the deadly ancient brotherhood known as the Illuminati, before they can kill again.