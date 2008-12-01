Hollywood star James and his wife Anne-Marie, a leading light on the British acting scene, were among fellow UK big names at the Old Billingsgate Market ceremony
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Gal pals Keira and Sienna were in good spirits at the presentation. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was nominated in the best actress category for The Duchess, but lost out to American Vera Farmiga
Photo: © Rex
1 DECEMBER 2008
Wherever one looked there seemed to be an award-winning actor in sight at London's British Independent Film Awards on Sunday. This year's ceremony at Old Billingsgate Market attracted the cream of British talent, including BAFTA-holding golden couple James McAvoy and Anne-Marie Duff.
James and his Shameless actress wife, who served on the jury for the event, mingled with gal pals Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller, and Oscar-acknowledged Brits Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes.
Also at the ceremony, in which upcoming India-set British drama Slumdog Millionaire garnered three awards, was David Thewlis. The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas actor, who attended with wife Anna Friel, was honoured with an outstanding contribution gong, while his co-star, American The Departed actress Vera Farmiga, took home the best actress award.