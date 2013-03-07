Say HELLO! to Mila Kunis with these five facts

From a young age Black Swan actress Mila Kunis has appeared in commercials, music videos, TV shows and blockbusters. She is best known for being the voice of Meg Griffin in Family Guy, playing Jackie Burkhart in That '70s Show and Rachel Jansen in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Here are five facts you should know about this child star.



1. Mila landed her big break at the age of 14 as Jackie on That '70s Show, playing alongside Ashton Kutcher who she is currently dating. When she found out she had to kiss her co-star, incidentally her first kiss, she reminisces, saying "Then I was like, "I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him. So I totally perfumed myself and I was like, 'Hey, I feel better about myself!'"

2. Mila previously dated Richie Rich star Macaulay Culkin for eight years before their split in 2010. They reportedly parted ways after her fear of settling down with him. Speaking about marriage, she said, "Not to say that I don't believe in it, but it's just not something that's important to me."

3. The Ukrainian-born star moved to Los Angeles from her home country when she was just seven years old, after her family won money from a lottery ticket. She couldn't speak English and really struggled in her first year to settle down. "I cried every day," she said. "I didn’t understand the culture. I didn’t understand the people."



4. Mila often shuns a Hollywood night out for her geeky addiction, playing video games. She unashamedly admitted to spending hours playing World of Warcraft to the point that she had to quit for a year, but assures fans she's still a tough to beat.

5. The brunette beauty was recently crowned Sexiest Woman Alive by Esquire, but never looks at pictures of herself or read what's written about her. "I don’t Google myself, I don’t know what people are saying and, frankly, I don’t care," she said.