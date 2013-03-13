Jude Law's new girlfriend revealed as model Alicia Rountree

Fans of actor Jude Law, 40, will have noticed the stunning blonde who has been by side lately. Now, the mystery woman has been identified as model Alicia Rountree who, at 25, is fifteen years the star's junior.



Jude whisked his new girlfriend off to France for a romantic break earlier this month, and friends close to the Side Effects actor say things are progressing nicely.



"They've gotten pretty serious really fast. He took her to France for the premiere of his film Side Effects. It's taken off fast," the source told Life and Style magazine.

"She's a nice girl and comes from a good family. She's young, but mature. She’s been modelling for a long time so she had to grow up fast."



Alicia hails from Mauritius, speaks fluent French and is carving out a successful career as model, starring mainly in advertising campaigns.



Jude's love life is evolving since his split with actress Sienna Miller, who he dated for several years. In 2009, while he and Sienna were on a break, Jude welcomed a daughter with model Samantha Burke.

The Sherlock Holmes actor was also married to designer Sadie Frost before the pair split in 2003. Their six-year marriage saw the couple become parents to three children: Rafferty, Iris and Rudy.



Jude is now busy promoting the Steven Soderbergh-directed thriller Side Effects. The Brit stars as an overly experimental psychiatrist in the gritty film which also features Rooney Mara and Catherine Zeta-Jones.



At the movie's Berlin premiere, Jude admitted he was nudged out of his comfort zone for the role, saying he was faced with "overcoming the reality that I wasn't going to be able to go to medical school in the time it took to prepare for the part."



His struggles don't seem to have affected the final outcome though, and the movie is expected to be a big hit at the box office.