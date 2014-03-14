First look: Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne makes her film debut in Maleficent

Angelina Jolie got to team up with a very familiar face on the set of her new film Maleficent — her five-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.



This week, stills have been released of the pair in the upcoming Disney spin on Sleeping Beauty.



It is the first look at little Vivienne in her debut acting role.



With her blonde locks and chubby cheeks, she gazes up at her mother, who looks sternly down at her in a forest setting. Angelina, 38, is in character as the villainess, dressed in a long black hat and a horned head dress.



Another shot shows Vivienne, then four, running through a meadow of flowers.



The little girl stars as a young Princess Aurora in the film — her role is later picked up by Elle Fanning.



Vivienne stars in Maleficent with her mother Angelina



Even though Vivienne plays an important part in Angelina's new movie, it's unlikely to be a regular occurrence.



The mum-of-six has already said that she and fiancé Brad Pitt would prefer for their children not to become actors. But in the end she suggested Vivienne for the cameo role because none of the child actors would go near her.



"We think it's fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors," Angelina told EW.



Elle Fanning plays the older Princess Aurora



"That's not our goal, for Brad and I, at all. But the other three-and-four-year-old (performers) wouldn't come near me.



"It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv."



Not all of the Jolie-Pitt brood were comfortable with their mum's transformation though.





Despite his initial scare, Pax and his sister Zahara, eight, were also extras on the set.

"I had to walk by them being very mean," Angelina explained. "Of course, I wanted to stop and wink at them."



Maleficent is set for release on May 30. It tells the untold story of Disney's most iconic villainess, and the events that hardened her heart and accused her to curse Princess Aurora.