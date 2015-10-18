Katie Derham impresses but Jay's quickstep falls flat in week four of Strictly

After a disappointing performance last weekend news anchor Katie Derham came out swinging on Saturday night in week four of Strictly Come Dancing. Putting last week’s negative comments behind her she and partner Anton Du Beke received a standing ovation for an almost perfect Viennese Waltz.



The 45-year-old’s gracious performance earned the couple 33 points which put them ahead of Helen George, Jamelia, Peter Andre and Kellie Bright, to top the leader board. The impressive performance came as a shock to the judges and fans after her "hopeless" performances in the previous weeks.

Katie and her partner Anton Du Beke performed an excellent Viennese Waltz



All four judges praised the media personality. Len Goodman was first to comment saying: "You were effortlessly elegant and bring a truly timeless quality to the dancefloor." Eagle eyed judge Craig Revel-Horwood added: "I saw only two minor errors. You were fantastic. So much better than last week."



Whilst Katie captivated the judges with her improvement from last week's show, Jay McGuiness couldn’t keep up with the high standard that he set for himself after his show stopping jive.



Performing the quickstep with partner Aliona Vilani the 25-year-old suffered from clumsy footwork and was unable to regain his composure.



"It’s such a shame you messed up. But don’t worry about this," said Darcey Bussell trying to stay positive. Len was also understanding saying: "It’s a shame because these things happem. It’s a very fast dance, there’s a lot to think about, and your feet were doing more than your brain could handle."



Speaking more directly Craig said that Jay deserved the low score of 25 points as there were "just too many mistakes, sadly."



Feeling disappointed by the low score but taking on the judge’s comments Jay said: "All of those points are valid. I knew I messed up, but once you start making mistakes it’s hard to get back on track."