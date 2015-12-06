Helen George is voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Helen George has become the tenth celebrity contestant to exit Strictly Come Dancing after facing Georgia May Foote in the dance off. The Call The Midwife star missed out on a place in the semi-final as she was voted out of the competition with her dance partner Aljaž Škorjanec.

Speaking about her time on the show, Helen told Tess Daly: "I’ve just had the most amazing time, spending this time with Aljaž, he has been the most fantastic teacher but most of all friend, and also I am taking away a brilliant group of mates, who I want to see lots in the future and I love this!"

Helen George was voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Meanwhile her dance partner Aljaž said: "I absolutely loved every single week, you amazed me with the level of your professionalism, with the level of commitment to every single dance and it was a pure joy. Thank you so much."

Helen performed a Paso Doble to At The End of the Day from Les Miserables in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition, but ultimately it was Coronation Street Georgia and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice who were chosen to stay following their Foxtrot to Beauty and the Beast from the show of the same name.

Helen was up against Georgia May Foote in the dance-off

All four judges voted to save Georgia and Giovanni, although they all agreed that both couples shouldn't have been in the dance-off. Explaining her decision to save Georgia, Darcey Bussell explained: "Well, I wish I didn’t have to choose between you two, we have been so fortunate because you have produced some stunning dances both of you and I can only say the couple I would like to save is because they delivered technically and understood the style well and that was Georgia and Giovanni."

Georgia will now compete in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final on Saturday 12 December, alongside Jay McGuiness, Kellie Bright, Katie Derham and Anita Rani.