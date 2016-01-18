Room star Jacob Tremblay melts hearts with adorable acceptance speech: see video

Rising star Jacob Tremblay stole the show at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards as he received his award for Best Young Actor/Actress. The adorable nine-year-old had the audience in the palm of his hand as he delivered the sweetest acceptance speech of the night while picking up his trophy for his role in Room, in which he stars opposite Brie Larson.



Jacob, dressed smartly in a dark suit, had to stand on a box so he could speak into the microphone at the star-studded ceremony.

Room star Jacob Tremblay accepts his Best Young Actor award

"This is super cool, this is the best day of my life," the young Canadian actor said. "I first want to say thank you to all the critics who voted for me. It must be a super hard vote because of all the other great actors in this category."



Jacob went on to thank the cast and crew of Room, saying; "I think that us working together made this movie come true and this award doesn't just go to me for that, it goes to all of you guys too.



"I just want to thank my parents. I love them very much," he added, before revealing he would be keeping his new trophy in pride of place in his bedroom – on a shelf right next to his Millennium Falcon.

The nine-year-old star gave an adorable acceptance speech

Jacob stars in the hit drama as a boy who lives with his mother in just one room, and only knows about the world through the stories she tells him. Brie, 26, stars as his mum – and is also receiving critical acclaim for her performance. She received the Best Actress award at the Critics' Choice, although she was unable to attend the ceremony, has won the Best Actress Golden Globe, and has received Oscar, BAFTA and SAG Award nominations.