Coronation Street's Paula Lane on her decision to leave and Kylie Platt's shocking exit

Following the shocking news that her Coronation Street character is to be killed off, Paula Lane has opened up about her decision to exit the ITV soap. Paula confessed that after Kylie Platt murdered Callum Logan last year, she decided it was time for both of them to say goodbye to Weatherfield – forever.

Paula, 30, also teased that viewers are in for an emotional ride, adding that she's sure Kylie's death will be one of the most shocking in Coronation Street history.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY





Coronation Street fans reacted with shock to the news Kylie is leaving

Of her decision to go, she explained: "I have made no secret of the fact I never saw myself being in a long running drama for the rest of my career. I was only contracted for six months and ended up staying for six years. Six years is a nice amount of time to make an impact, but not be typecast, I was very conscious of that."

Regular viewers will know Kylie has been growing increasingly uncomfortable with the fact Tony Stewart is taking the blame for Callum's murder while she remains a free woman – and Paula was keen to ensure the character remained relatable.





But she won't be making her exit in a taxi

She continued: "I think it just reinforced the fact that they can do whatever they want to a character. And I still wanted her to be believable. There were so many parts of her that I'd played that I thought it was time for me to wrap it up."

And, although she can't give much away, Paula teased that fans should prepare themselves for a very emotional goodbye. She added: "I'm not just saying this because I'm involved but I don't think I've ever read an ending like it. The audience are going to get a real sense of shock and surprise – how a sudden death is. They're going to feel those emotions."