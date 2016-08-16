Strictly Come Dancing 2016: Is this Welsh heartthrob the latest star to sign up?

It looks like Strictly Come Dancing will have the male eye candy box ticked in the form of Steve Jones! The Welsh TV presenter is the latest star rumoured to be joining the line-up – but how will he cope on the dancefloor.

Steve, 39, shot to fame in 2006 as the host of Channel 4's weekend entertainment show T4 and he also hosted the first series of The X Factor USA, before being replaced by Khloe Kardashian and Mario Lopez.

Steve Jones could be trying his luck on the dancefloor later this year

If he is taking part, Steve will join Louise Redknapp, Ed Balls, Will Young, Laura Whitmore, Ore Oduba and Melvin Odoom, who will all battle it out for the Glitter Ball later this year.

But it sounds like he'll need a lot of practice. His former girlfriend and fellow TV presenter Alex Jones – who took part on Strictly­ – previously opened up about Steve's dancing techniques.

But ex-girlfriend Alex Jones doesn't rate his dancing skills!

Revealing why she "banned" Steve from competing in BBC One's Let's Dance for Sport Relief in 2012, Alex told The Sun: "Steve's dancing is awful. He's like a big gangly giraffe when he dances. We have danced in night clubs a couple of times, and then I was like, 'Sit down, no!'"

She added: "He has got a lot of things going for him but co-ordination isn't one of them."